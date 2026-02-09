Top Links 1008 Weathervane economics. Rheinmetall's surge. The deadly sparring-partner & "From a Survivor".
Boris Nemensky, Burning Berlin, 1945
It’s long been the case that American fiscal politics are weathervane i.e. the Republicans care about deficits when a Democrat is in office. But as Krugman documents here, with Warsh as chair this will likely extend to the Fed too.