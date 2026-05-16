Top Links 1104 Target balance within the Eurozone. Veblen babies. potato blight of the 1840s. US troops in Germany.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Propaganda Secretary of Mao Zedong Thought (1968). Photo: Meng Minsheng
It has been a while old friend! Target balance within the Eurozone. Accumulated between Eurozone central banks these are the counterparts to persistent private sector trade and capital flows.