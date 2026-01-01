Top Links 969 Angry French steel workers. The case for European counter-policy. Broligarchie. Audrey Hepburn & Anne Frank.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Wols, Photographs, 1937
Angry French steel workers
It was in this context that, in early December, a spontaneous strike movement took both the company’s management and the CGT trade union by surprise. According to the latter, the plant was operating at only 30% of its ca…