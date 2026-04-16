Top Links 1074 The last prewar tankers reach their destinations. Our euro, your solution? Who are the Dems? Everday life as "scanty residue".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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“In industry, learn from Daqing - Huaihai coal country”, Lai Shaoqi (赖少其) Shi Songling (师松龄) Tao Tianyue (陶天月) Lin Zhiyao (林之耀) 1976, November
The last oil tankers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz before the outbreak of war will reach refineries in the coming days, in a …