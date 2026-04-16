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“In industry, learn from Daqing - Huaihai coal country”, Lai Shaoqi (赖少其) Shi Songling (师松龄) Tao Tianyue (陶天月) Lin Zhiyao (林之耀) 1976, November

The last oil tankers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz before the outbreak of war will reach refineries in the coming days, in a …