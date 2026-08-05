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Sinological's avatar
Sinological
11h

The China squeeze is indeed true. However, it’s largely due to automation.

Just five years ago, automation in China was only available to larger manufacturers, but today is not the case, even small companies, tiny even have access to automated systems.

And given that China has a large population, with uneven development, arguably there is ample room for the nation to maintain its low level manufacturing.

Modi saw this, hence when he came to power, his flagship policy was, “Make in India,” which has failed miserably.

The problem isn’t just China maintaining its low level manufacturing, it’s India failing to absorb it and its poor relations with China.

The manufacturers in China would rather invest in Belt and Road nations which are friendly to China, rather than in India which has always been at America’s beck and call.

And it’s worth noting that manufacturing in India is horrendously difficult, its infrastructure is poor, its energy supply is unstable, and the quality of labour not always up to standard.

Apple which has moved some production to India knows this only too well with low efficiency rates and substandard quality that leads to higher costs.

The fact that India has failed to capture manufacturing is largely a fault of its own.

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Kouros's avatar
Kouros
6h

This is a fine piece indeed and I appreciate your refusal to pathologise China. But I think some more "immaterial" factors need to be considered, beside the low technology and advanced to high technology, etc. We are anchored too much in the last 200-300 years of development and what the driving force was: primarily military advancement in applying concentrated and overwhelming force, which led to ability to extract unimpeded, from others. Now, the field has been leveled, the technical genie is out of the bottle, and the West for instance (as well as the rest) have to compete on their structural strengths. Let's compare India and China for instance: which one has a multi-millenia long tradition of examination and meritocracy? S&C would like us to forget certain civilizational aspects...

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