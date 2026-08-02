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Matt Derechin's avatar
Matt Derechin
6h

I really appreciated this. I read Magic Mountain as an assignment in college. I was proud of myself for making it through the entire book but really didn’t have the maturity or historical knowledge to understand it. I suspect I should follow Mann’s advice and read it again.

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Cikorije's avatar
Cikorije
5h

This year’s Davos is reminiscent of the sanatorium in Davos from Thomas Mann’s famous novel. An Alpine health resort where, since the nineteenth century, an elite that still has power but no longer has its health has been gathering. It is a place where illness is neither denied nor treated; where symptoms are meticulously described, while therapy is postponed indefinitely. The only difference is that what is measured is no longer body temperature, but market volatility, geopolitical risk and climate stress.

Today, too, we are witnessing that something on that mountain is not quite right. Globalization is no longer working, markets are no longer autonomous, the state has returned to the game, and war has ceased to be a “black swan.”

All of this is already known to everyone, but the way it is being discussed reveals more about the patient’s state of mind than about diagnosis, let alone vision. Mark Carney’s speech is already being proclaimed historic, even though the man who, with the same moral dignity, today represents liberal Canada as he until recently represented the Bank of England, said only what even the birds on the branches already know: the fragmentation of the world, the return of industrial policy, the end of the illusion of self-regulating markets, imperial arbitrariness, and risk as a permanent condition. If listing the symptoms is being treated as an epoch-making act, then we are indeed witnessing a form of spiritual paralysis.

At the Berghof sanatorium (I have always wondered whether Thomas Mann happened to give it that name by chance), there is a division of roles: Dr. Krokowski is responsible for the patients’ “souls,” while the director, Dr. Behrens, deals with what is physical—the lungs, the cough. Yet both relativize the illness with the aim of keeping the patient there long enough for one of two possible hypotheses to prove correct—life or death, like Schrödinger’s cat. When a patient can no longer be cured, he is consoled by the precision of the findings.

In such an atmosphere, minor gestures acquire symbolic weight. Christine Lagarde walks out of a dinner during the speech of the American Secretary of Commerce—like an institution retreating in the face of political improvisation. Larry Fink, Davos’s new host, naturally remains at the table. He is to have a place on the working group for “peace in Ukraine.” Because there can be no peace without reconstruction, financing, risk, returns, and, above all, promises. And one has to learn to live with illness. Brian Moynihan, the head of Bank of America, was not on the guest list for Trump’s reception. This is another symptom of the disease: transnational financial giants must compete for the favor of states, because there is no longer an order based on rules.

In such an atmosphere, Hans Castorp, the novel’s protagonist, otherwise a sober Protestant man—in our case, we might call him Christoph Heusgen—can only be moved to tears, as he was last year in Munich, because he senses the end of a world that had promised so much.

The problem with Davos is that it sees no solution, while for a long time it itself nurtured the illusion that it was precisely the magician capable of preparing, outside institutions, permanent solutions that would eventually be transformed into an order. The summits of business and politics know too much to believe in simple solutions, yet they have neither the strength nor the will to provide real ones. And so Davos truly resembles The Magic Mountain: time passes, the conversations repeat themselves, the banal is proclaimed historic (as though Nafta and Settembrini were conversing in the novel), the symptoms multiply, and the descent into the “lowlands” is endlessly postponed.

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