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Anthony Lawrance's avatar
Anthony Lawrance
6h

Lots of good points in here. I don't think, however, that it is likely we will see a China Shock 3.0. Growth is inexorably declining in China since peaking under Hu-Wen. More likely is that history remembers these shocks as aberrations. Unless the Party really can turn against history and do what it takes to rebalance its growth model. I spent six essays unpacking why I don't think this is likely.

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Rick Ludowese's avatar
Rick Ludowese
6h

Thanks for this - excellent recap/summary of China's economic evolution. My biggest unanswered question(s) is around demographics. China is rapidly aging - will there be a point where they don't have the workforce needed to meet both internal and external demand, and if so, what are their options?

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