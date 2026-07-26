Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eugenio Bregolat's avatar
Eugenio Bregolat
1h

The globalisation summoned by Blair certainly belongs to "the lost futures of our time". Another, and decisive, lost future of our time is the West´s refusal to build the "Common European House" demanded by Mijail Gorbachev, after he had forsaken the use of force to prevent the reunification of Germany, the end of the Warsaw Pact and the collapse of the Soviet Union. The great occasion to create a world of peace was miserably lost.

Eugenio Bregolat

Former Spanish Ambassador in Russia and China

Reply
Share
DFWCom's avatar
DFWCom
2h

Talking about change of change, it’s the intriguing thing about the exponential path we have chosen, not only change, but change of change and change of change of change - to infinity - are all accelerating. It’s the nature of the exponential function. And exponential will always overwhelm you in the final doubling time.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture