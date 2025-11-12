Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jed Schwartz or Andreas D Fogg's avatar
Jed Schwartz or Andreas D Fogg
4m

Thanks very much for these timely comments. A brief take on your comments runs along the lines that I agree that the challenges of perhaps future and ongoing economic functioning lie in exelerating the socio economic development, including poverty alleviation, of the so called 3rd tier nations. A major obstacle in the way of acheiving such developments lies in the practices of "oligopsonic" or "monopsonic" buyer's practices which allow purchasing firms to acquire vital commodities at fire sale prices. because those who pay "more" for those commodities, will be being undersold on the world markets, by the oligopsonic firms. A way out may lie in the construction of global Southern "cartels" analogous to the the OPEC caratel. to enable producers of those rare commodities, to sell them for something more along the lines of what they are actually worth. Distributing any such profits is another difficulty, clearly the likelihood is that any such profits will be appropriated by the local elites. Such appropriations might be opposed if and when the great powers, including the US and China, and Russia and the Europeans and Japan, were to agree to join forces in the interests of the poorer peoples of the world!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Adam Tooze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture