Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
3h

Excellent essay. Total agree that protection may be justified, but only with strict conditions. Tariffs and subsidies should require lower prices, higher investment, management accountability and a credible mass-market EV strategy. Otherwise, Europe will simply protect high-cost incumbents while consumers continue paying for years of underinvestment and strategic failure.

Reply
Share
George Feiger's avatar
George Feiger
2h

The real message is how interconnected individual industry strategies are with overall market structures, and how they influence political choices. It is very hard/impossible to break these apart and start again, barring some major catastrophe. The same phenomena can be seen in the UK and the US. As systems age, like people they become more stuck in their ways and less flexible.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture