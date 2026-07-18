Chartbook

Chartbook

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Iñigo García Ureta's avatar
Iñigo García Ureta
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Before Catalonia, football entered the iberian peninsula via Basque Country. The Athletic Club of Bilbao was founded in 1898. https://www.athletic-club.eus/en/club/history/

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