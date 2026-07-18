Viewed with the lens of economic history, Spain v. Argentina makes for a truly fascinating finale to the 2026 World Cup. Cam and I read up on the relationship for the latest episode of Ones and Tooze.

If there ever was a case, where a chart is worth more than a thousand words, this is it.

The drama begins with Argentine independence in July 1816 and the contrast between the long stagnation of Spain amidst the collapse of its Latin American empire and the late-nineteenth-century surge in Argentina’s economy. Much as Argentina’s elite aspired to independence from Spain, the surge in their country’s economic growth was attributable above all to their incorporation into Britain’s informal empire. From the 1870s onwards this was represented above all by the extension of Argentina’s railway system, which opened up the interior of the country for agricultural development. In 1860 Argentina had no railways to speak of. By 1910 it boasted 23,994 kilometers.

By 1937 the network had expanded to 40,000 kilometers of railways, of which 66% was British owned. In a nominally independent country, the vital infrastructure was foreign controlled. Little, wonder that Argentina would become a testbed for “dependency” theories.

Overall, roughly half of “Argentina’s fixed assets (excluding land) were owned by foreigners, principally the British, by 1914 … Argentina conducted about 28 per cent of her foreign trade (imports and exports) with Britain in 1913”, which in turn accounted for 5 percent of British trade.

Subordinated it may have been, but the net effect, by the early 1900s, was to place Argentina in per capita terms, in the top ten economies in the world - alongside other “settler” economies, like the USA, New Zealand, Australia and Canada. Spain was left so far left behind, that it struggled to make the top twenty.

The promise of prosperity, turned Argentina into a hugely attractive destination for migration, above all from Italy. To this day Argentinian (and Uruguayan) Spanish carries heavy traces of Neapolitan Italian.

No doubt it was the comprador elite in Argentina that did best out of this unequal incorporation into the British world system. But there was at least some trickle down. What drove the huge flow of trans-Atlantic migration was a wage-gap between Argentina, Italy and Spain that for much of the period exceeded one hundred percent.

Source: Taylor 1992

Today more than 60 percent of Argentinian trace family heritage to Italy. As one wit quipped, Argentina became a country of Italians speaking Spanish whose elite thought they were English. One might add that Buenos Aires, which at one time boasted the highest number of psychoanalysts in the world, was often described as the Paris of Latin America. And the Argentinian military took their inspiration above all from Germany.

Argentina in this sense is a paradigmatic product of the British-superintended “global condition” of the 19th century. Argentina was the paradigm case of “informal empire”. Spain was, of course, not exempt from the global condition, but its position was that of the perpetual loser, forfeiting Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Philippines to the USA in 1898.

In both Argentina and Spain, the culture of football, was a product of that same condition. Rugby, cricket and football where pass-times taken with them by British ex-pats wherever they went. They, in turn spawned intense local sporting cultures - cricket in the Caribbean and South Asia, Rugby and cricket in South Africa and Australasia. Football, tennis and golf across Britain’s informal Empire.

In the late 1870s, it was the staff of British-German mining business Rio Tinto who were amongst the first to play a game of football on Spanish soil. This is one of the earliest images of football being played in Spain, possibly of a match between a side representing Huelva and Rio Tinto FC.

Brits also brought football to Catalonia, where in 1899 a Swiss expat founded FC Barcelona. By the early 1900s, on Britain’s imperial circuit, Argentine and Uruguayan sides were already viewed as respectable competition. Their command of the game was rated well ahead of that of European contemporaries.

By the early 20th century football was sinking deep local roots, and as the liberal world order collapsed, both Argentina and Spain began to forge distinct national paths in the “Age of Extremes”.

As international capital flows dried up in the 1920s, Argentina’s turn towards economic nationalism coincided with the culmination of Spain’s long crisis in the civil war and the establishment of Franco’s regime. Neither took part in World War II, leaving both of them marginalized in the postwar world. The result, in the 1950s, was a brief and tenuous convergence, symbolized by the ratline of fugitive Nazis moving by way of Madrid to Buenos Aires.

But then came the reversal of the last fifty years. Spain, which was already growing fast in the 1960s, became, in the post-Franco era, one of the great success stories of Europe. By contrast, Argentina reverted to a brutal military dictatorship in 1976. With the Junta presiding over the 1978 World Cup finals. Argentina may have won on the pitch, but its economy has lurched from one crisis to another, buffeted by foreign capital markets and the tumult of domestic politics.

In the words of one Argentinian acquaintance, Argentina has “Latin Americanized”, whilst Spain has “Europeanized”.

When it comes to the finances of a winner-takes-all game like modern football, the GDP numbers understate Spain’s lead over Argentina.

Newly affluent Spain has, in the 21st century, become a global sporting powerhouse. In May 2026 Forbes declared that Real Madrid and “Barca” were the two most valuable football franchises in the world.

During the 2024-25 season, Real Madrid posted $1.27 billion in revenue, up 12% from its mark the year prior, already a record for a soccer club. In fact, the new figure just edges the Dallas Cowboys’ $1.23 billion from the 2024 NFL season for the highest revenue total for a sports team ever measured by Forbes (without adjusting for inflation). So even with Real Madrid sitting out Saturday’s Champions League final—where Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will battle for an extra $29 million in prize money—Los Blancos are the world’s most valuable soccer team for the fifth year in a row, and the tenth time in the past 13 editions of Forbes’ annual ranking. Real Madrid is now valued at $9.5 billion—a $2 billion lead on No. 2 Barça, which last season became the only other soccer club ever to have surpassed $1 billion in revenue (excluding player trading).

Looking at the top thirty most valuable football teams in the world, the ranking is entirely dominated by the Premier League, the MLS and their European counterparts.

The vast majority of the Spanish squad is recruited from Spanish teams, overwhelmingly from Real Madrid and Barca, which helps to account for their coherent “team” play.

By contrast the entire Argentinian lineup for 2026 plays outside their own country spread across a variety of Europe’s top clubs.

At home, Argentinian football, which a century ago was still far ahead of its provincial Spanish counterpart, now languishes far behind. Whereas Real Madrid and Barca are valued by Forbes at over $9 billion and $7 billion respectively, these are the valuations of Argentina’s top teams in 2025:

No Argentinian team can afford a player valued as highly as 10 million Euros, which is why the national superstars play abroad.

In the Latin American top ten, Argentina’s #1 Boca ranks at #9, out-classed by the giants of neighbouring Brazil. The latest news is that America’s FBI is investigating money laundering through Miami by high-rollers in the Argentinian Football Association.

From an economic point of view, whatever the talents and value of the individual players, the 2026 final is a hugely lopsided match-up.

In the world of football, even more than in the world economy, it is not “convergence”, but uneven and combined development that rules.

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