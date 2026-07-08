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Tag Alder's avatar
Tag Alder
3h

Can you more clearly define the nature of the problem(s) that you perceive? Currencies that are not "backed" by gold and other PM's, are simply placeholders for imaginary values that are proclaimed by sovereign governments. What is the alternative(s) once gold has been abandoned? If debtors don't pay creditors, would liquidation or military expropriation provide a meaningful alternative? What are the limits to the expansion of a national currency, REALLY?

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Newport & Coconut Grove's avatar
Newport & Coconut Grove
4h

Dollar #5, is the “profit dollar”. Until its no longer profitable to hold USD assets. What happens then? Or does anyone think that will never occur.

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