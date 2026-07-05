Chartbook

Chartbook

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Nicholas Coulson's avatar
Nicholas Coulson
39m

Having read this with interest, it seems to me that the inevitable bust will be on a scale that dwarfs the GFC. You join up the dots and a very understated picture emerges but you leave the heavy lifting to the BIS. Fair enough, I suppose as (a) it’s what they’re paid for and (b) they’re the ones who’ll have to clean up the mess; if they can.

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Rakesh Khanna's avatar
Rakesh Khanna
9m

seems Batman stories are being palyed out in real life because after all they were written by real people and human nature remains the same

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