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Mike Smitka's avatar
Mike Smitka
30m

The parallels with Japan are very strong. I had worked for a Japanese bank on Wall Street in the late 1970s, so saw controls on capital outflows first-hand. (I then headed to grad school for an econ phd.) For example, Japanese life insurers were initially restricted to 5% of assets in non-yen assets; they initially bought sterling bonds, only to see the British pound appreciate sharply, putting those involved on the golden escalator to the C-suite. Of course when full controls came off it was the yen that appreciated: the yen / dollar rate went 260 to 130.

I really ought to be stocking up on RMB assets, but what I know is the auto industry and it's a bloodbath in China right now so am hesitant to buy shares in domestic players. In any case most of my wealth is tied up in TIAA-CREF plus I've not the speculative mindset.

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Harm Roelant's avatar
Harm Roelant
1h

Many thanks for the great post as always! Just riffing on what you wrote, if the whole principle of the CCP's project is to maintain sovereignty also in a geopolitical sense, linking the largest pools of Chinese capital to the American AI story (with all its reported positive spillovers for intelligence and military use) through reforming the capital account, would be highly unappealing.

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