Chartbook

Chartbook

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Jeffrey L Kaufman's avatar
Jeffrey L Kaufman
5h

The problem defined in this essay is really a version of the 'tragedy of the commons'. Instead of grazing land, it is a matter of demand for products. Europe, as a mature and relatively wealthy economy, will somehow adapt. There are huge parts of the world that will receive this onslaught of production from China and will never have the competitive opportunity to develop their own production. Those areas, most notably Africa, will be left in a mercantilist situation of supplying basic raw resources. In the past, it was possible for those recipient nations to develop competing industries, but in the China Shock 2.0 world, that may never be possible when the Chinese side has advanced production methods, robotic dark factories and economies of scale.

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The Freeze-Frame Revolution's avatar
The Freeze-Frame Revolution
1h

I do appreciate the chartbook series and some of their insights. But there is always the sense of seeying Prof Tooze dancing around some problems. And not, not China, he discuss it freely and I really appreciated the fact that he seems to see the Chinese protection of yuan and not as a free floating currency as a sovereignist exercise. One would be stupid to leave their curency at the manipulation of the "markets" especially when there are entities, like the US, that would be happy to create havock, if one can avoid that.

But the treatment of Europe and European countries economies, like Germany. That is a bit a downer. To not speak the geostrategic blunder of getting caught in the war fostered by the US on the Ukrainian soil with Russia, and the losses incurred by EU economies by that fact, with no prospect of any future gains, strategic and economic, that is mind boggling.

But hey, real analysts, like the Swiss Ret. Col Jaques Baud get sanctioned by the EU if they provide a clear analytical perspective of the situation. One cannot book tickets to Dailin with such a stamp... Just saying...

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