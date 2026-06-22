Chartbook

Chartbook

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Jean-Luc Szpakowski's avatar
Jean-Luc Szpakowski
3h

Great history, thank you. My paremts and their fellow survivors of the camps would argue who was worse, germans or russians. clearly the germans, for they wanted to extinguish slavs, whereas the Russians wanted to dominate their fellow slavs. When Barbarossa started June 22, the soviets released the poles imprisoned in the north. One family friend escaped through Iran.

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mike harper's avatar
mike harper
2h

As I was reading my weird peabrain was thinking of how Israel may be following the plan for the West Bank non-Jews.

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