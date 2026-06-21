In the current moment, Europe clearly faces enormous challenges.

It is tempting to phrase these in terms of the question of history.

As Anton Jäger put it recently in a profile of Luuk van Middelaar - historian, speech writer, EU-whisperer, now head of the Brussels Institute for Geopolitics:

“Mr. van Middelaar cautioned Europeans against all-encompassing theories that declared history and politics over. Instead of Hegel, he urged them to look to another philosopher — the Italian Niccolò Machiavelli, who insisted that politics took place on a terrain of radical contingency and that history was a random play of fortune rather than a patterned process. The post-Cold War world would not last, Mr. van Middelaar warned: Europeans were not on a vacation from power forever. One day they would experience their “Machiavellian moment.” … Yet it took Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to shake Europeans out of their lingering somnolence and President Trump’s threats to dissolve the Atlantic alliance to fully awaken them from their daydream. “It is only in Europe,” Mr. van Middelaar wrote last year, “that recent turbulence and disruptive events came as a true shock.” His advice was stern. Instead of a rigid politics of rules, the European Union’s trademark, Europeans need a politics of events. In this way of thinking, history’s unpredictability is the new normal rather than a confusing exception. In a world frayed by chaos and crisis, the call is not for lawyerly wrangling but for swift decision making. Nowhere is this need for urgency clearer than in defense. In the past two years, BIG’s output has featured a familiar list of proposals in the name of security autonomy: common debt issuance, a digital euro, a European economic security council.

But though it is all very well to assert the return of history. The question is what history? As I argued back in 2022, one of the characteristic features of Middelaar’s thinking is that history is seen as a sequence of shocks.

I quote below from Chartbook 75 which came out on January 29 2022:

The thrust of all three of van Middelaar’s recent books is to reconstruct the emergence of Europe as a political and historical actor. The backdrop against which he does this is a notion of modern politics which he traces back to Machiavelli.

Van Middelaar, reads Machiavelli through Pocock’s influential work on the Machiavellian Moment. This is how van Middelaar puts it in Pandemonium:

In his brilliant study The Machiavellian Moment (1975), J. G. A. Pocock locates the creation of modern political thought – by Machiavelli and contemporaries such as Guicciardini – in the recognition of the finite nature of the polis. Pocock speaks of the moment “in which the republic was seen as confronting its own temporal finitude, as attempting to remain morally and politically stable in a stream of irrational events conceived as essentially destructive of all systems of secular stability”.13 Those who know themselves to be mortal must regard and arm themselves as chance entities in the river of time: an existential experience. van Middelaar Luuk. Pandemonium: Saving Europe (p. 41). Agenda Publishing. Kindle Edition.

This nugget from Pocock founds the distinction that is crucial for van Middelaar between a conception of the EU as a rule-making machine fit to govern a predictable flow of events and a genuinely competent political agency capable of improvising in the face of history, understood as a stream of unpredictable and “irrational” events.

Van Middelaar’s history of the EU is a Bildungsroman through which Europe moves from seeking to subordinate conflicting national interests within a gigantic rule-making organization, under a geopolitical umbrella provided by the United States, to Europe emerging in its own right as a concerted body of states, capable of defining their common borders, identity and interests on the stage of history. Like the renaissance polities that Machiavelli was advising, Europe is finally coming to terms with a secularized world of power, violence and historical events.

It is worth lingering over this construction. To go forward to the future, the EU goes back to the early modern moment. In finally embracing the challenges of the 21st-century, van Middelaar sees Europe recapitulating the Machievellian enlightenment of the 1500s. Historicity, it turns out, has a frame that is, if not transhistoric, at least millennial in its range.

In his LRB review, Anderson discusses van Middelaar’s first book, the Passage to Europe precisely in these terms. Anderson applauds van Middelaar for pointing out that

discourses about Europe have revolved around offices, states and citizens, with corresponding theories about whether it is best conceived in terms of functionalism, inter-governmentalism or constitutionalism: the first oriented to a static present, the second to a familiar past, the third to a longed-for future. Yet none of these passes the critical test of genuine historicity, that flux of unpredictable events which makes of government, van Middelaar writes, citing Pocock, ‘a series of devices for dealing with contingent time’.

But this begs the question. What, for van Middelaar, are these contingent, irrational, unpredictable events that have delivered Europe’s Machiavellian moment? In the recent past the list includes the 2008 financial crisis and its European aftermath, the Ukraine crisis of 2013-4 and the “refugee crisis” of 2015-6.

As van Middelaar puts it:

we had arrived at world history’s end. Then suddenly the crises came: banks collapsed, the euro wobbled, Russia attacked Ukraine

van Middelaar, Luuk Alarums and Excursions

Europe was shaken out of its neo-medievalism into a new realism.

In light of our current situation, van Middelaar’s extensive treatment of the Ukraine crisis of 2013-4 in his book Alarums and Excursions is particularly interesting. The first Ukraine crisis was for van Middelaar a learning process through which the EU went from a naive and priggish insistence on the “attraction” of European norms and rules to being a pragmatic and realistic broker of the Minsk II accords of 2015, which sacrificed principles and strict adherence to international law, to the priority of stability and, if not peace, then at least a reduction in violence.

Russia serves van Middelaar as a foil against which to further elaborate his thoughts about politics and history. His characterization of Russian statecraft is worth quoting at length:

With Moscow the Union comes up against a different way of dealing with history. The Russians are masters at opportunistic events-politics and they have a system to match. Vladimir Putin did not invent it, but he does embody it. …Western commentators tend to write pedantically that Putin shows himself to be more an opportunistic “tactician” than a visionary “strategist”, or that he has “unclear intentions”. But the Russian president probably has no master plan for either Ukraine or Syria. Not because he is incapable of thinking of one, but because he regards it as a wasted effort: events always turn out differently. This Russian attitude existed long before Putin and will not disappear with him. … In the midst of the Cold War, when much was at stake for those trying to understand Russian intentions, America’s best ever diplomat in Moscow, George F. Kennan, observed the same phenomenon. In a memo written in 1952 he told his bosses in Washington that Russian agility is more than caprice. It arises from their own view of history and politics: “I believe they [the Russians] are much more conscious than we are of the interplay of action and reaction in international affairs, of the way in which events mesh into each other and reflect each other, of the number of variables that can enter into the determination of a situation some years removed; and that they would be less inclined, for this reason, to feel themselves under the obligation to arrive at any firm or final judgement at the present time about the likelihood of war in a more distant future.”31 This way of engaging in politics demands strong central leadership without any lasting accountability, precisely the kind for which the Kremlin is so well equipped. In a democracy, improvisation is harder. Every move has to be elucidated, counterforces defeated – partly with words, partly through wrangling behind the scenes – and the public persuaded. All this costs time. Moreover, the arguments deployed go on to lead a life of their own. They take root. If you are forced to do something else three months later – new circumstances, new plan – you soon start arguing against your former self and are labelled a flip-flopper. A Kremlin leader is less troubled by that. In Russian dealings with chance, the leader has no need to feign sincerity and little to take account of, as long as the defence of national interests reaps results at the crucial moment and earns respect. We, by contrast, are troubled by the blind chance that reality serves up and demand, as a public, stories to tame it, preferably cast in moral categories that our own politicians must also believe in: the root melodies that are played. Yet good improvisation-politics need not be mere opportunism. European leaders acting in the moment can still remain true to their own convictions; they too can steer by compass. This requires a clear definition of strategic aims, which change and evolve over time and are continually the subject of debate, along with an honest acknowledgement of the plurality of our values, which may, indeed will, collide. They define our power and individuality. If the classic American history is at its heart a morality play of right against might and Russian history a cynical chronicle of might against might, then European history has given us a tragic awareness

van Middelaar, Luuk . Alarums and Excursions: Improvising Politics on the European Stage .

What is striking here, apart from the essentializing distinctions of three different political styles – American, Russian and European – is the slippage between van Middelaar’s text and Kennan’s.

What Kennan attributes to the Kremlin is an awareness of a complex pattern of action and reaction and long-range historical determination. In van Middelaar’s rendering, only a few sentences later, this becomes something quite different. Putin’s supposed awareness of complexity and a mesh of interrelationships and long-range determinations, becomes instead an improvisational capacity for dealing with “blind chance”. You might say that Middelaar has transmuted Tolstoy into Machiavelli, or, at least, Pocock’s reading of Machiavelli. We are back, whatever Kennan actually said, in the world of contingent, unpredictable and “irrational” events. History as “blind chance”.

Middelaar does admit the possibility of strategic statecraft beyond mere improvisation. But what moves us beyond opportunism and improvisation is not knowledge of ocean currents or prevailing winds (in other words knowledge of the logic of complex but nevertheless ordered historical processes), but the compass of Europe’s leaders. Order derives from the actions and insights of political leaders, it does not inhere in historical processes themselves.

As van Middelaar remarks at one point, riffing on Machiavelli’s discussion of fortuna and virtu:

Anyone who acts steps onto unknown territory. They cannot lean on custom and tradition but must set out on something new. …. Yet the fact of living in a world of ruptures and renewal offers an advantage too: “Men are attracted more by the present than by the past, and when they find the present good they enjoy it and seek

van Middelaar, Luuk . Alarums and Excursions

What van Middelaar’s description does not allow is the possibility that though not fully known, new territory may, in fact, be partially mapped and we may have point of orientation. We are not absolutely ignorant. There are no doubt ruptures in our world, but they are rarely if ever absolute. Existential drama, trumps an evaluation of modernities developmental logic.

Against the backdrop of the crisis of medieval theology – Pocock’s original Machiavellian moment – one can perhaps understand how contemporaries might have understood history as a stream of irrational events. Clearly modern history does not conform to any easily intelligible divine plan. But if we refuse the spell of Pocock’s dramatic scenario, in what world does it make sense to describe the Eurozone crisis, the Ukraine crises and the refugee crisis as essentially contingent, unpredictable and irrational? They are none of these things. All three were predictable and overdetermined. If they were irrational it was only in the sense that they were shot through with multiple conflicting logics. The outcome might be described as irrational, in the sense of a Keynesian “muddle”, but if you allow for conflict and contradiction and uneven and combined development, the historic process itself that led to them was not indecipherable.

Of course, if you believe that the original vision of the EU embodied a kind of neo-medieval theodicy – at one point in Alarums Middelaar describes the ideologues of the EU as “medieval prophets” – then you could imagine that Europe’s technocrats did indeed experience a secularizing Machiavellian shock when they came face to face with financial doom-loops and the Russian army. But if they were suffering moments of existential panic that is hardly a reason for us to make their trauma into the basis for our own diagnosis of their situation, let alone the reading of our own situation If history seemed in such moments to be nothing more than a series of contingent, unpredictable and irrational events, if history bore a “Russian” visage, or as Donald Kagan insisted, it took the form of the war-god Mars, such imaginings are hardly the hallmark of a deep realism. Rather they are the sign of disorientation, disillusionment and despair. …

A phase of depoliticization, a purported end to history, has in turn given rise to a singularly convulsive and ahistorical account of the “return” of both history and politics. Whether as trauma or Schadenfreude it carries with it too much of its own moment of genesis. To arrive at a truly realistic account of this moment and of our present, stripped of the existential histrionics, there is still work to do.

That was over the winter of 2021/2022. It still seems relevant today in the sumemr of 2026.

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