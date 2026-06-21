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A.P. Murphy's avatar
A.P. Murphy
13hEdited

Re: The European Union as "a pragmatic and realistic broker of the Minsk II accords of 2015, which sacrificed principles and strict adherence to international law, to the priority of stability and, if not peace, then at least a reduction in violence."

This is some extraordinary verbiage [EDIT: I mean of course on van Middelaar's part, not Tooze's] that basically covers for the EU becoming an extension of an expansionist NATO, a brutal and unlimited expansionism that is doing anything but contributing to stability. If the aim was to reduce violence then the EU has signally failed and is doing little else but banging the war drum these last few years.

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Paul Sugarman's avatar
Paul Sugarman
12h

Dear Adam, I enjoy your posts very but there are things like economics I don’t fully understand and book primer maybe would help, not to long though as I am 82 and would like to finish it.

Regards Paul

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