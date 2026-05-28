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m droy's avatar
m droy
1h

Excellent.

So it turns out population growth hasn't been the big concern we thought it was but GDP growth in China turns out to be real.

I guess the big problem becomes when China assists Africa to grow in a similar way to China.

Will that be a population growth problem or a GDP growth problem.

And is population growth inversely related to GDP growth or just precedes it?

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Kerry H Pechter's avatar
Kerry H Pechter
1h

I visited China in 1994 and 1997. The energy was already palpable.

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