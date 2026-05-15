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Dara's avatar
Dara
4h

When Burnham says 'not in hock to bond markets' he means exactly this. The question is whether a Burnham government would have the political capital to attempt a new BoE concordat, or whether the gilt market reaction to his candidacy - 10bp this morning alone on the 10yr - makes that conversation impossible before it starts.

He'll be inheriting Starmerite Labour's mandate, not his own - and a party that just tore itself apart won't suddenly unite behind such a significant leftward shift on fiscal policy

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Capital Fortress's avatar
Capital Fortress
1m

Today's 10Y close above 4.5% extends the precedent further — the bond market is no longer reacting to budgets, it is pre-empting them. Once that becomes the operative dynamic, fiscal-political space collapses without a single policy announcement. The Voldemort-on-Threadneedle frame travels well beyond London.

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