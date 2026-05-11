Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Newcavendish's avatar
Newcavendish
8h

This is interesting, if inconclusive. I must dissent, however, from the suggestion of modification of central bank independence. Maybe, in a world where monetary and fiscal policies are managed objectively from a center-left perspective. But in a Bessant-Walsh world, any Treasury-Fed collaboration is likely to serve the Kochs and the Trumps and set us up for worse crises to come.

Reply
Share
James Spence's avatar
James Spence
6h

With my ear to the ground to test for signs of forward thought and planning, I hear nothing. Perhaps the most that can be hoped for are groupings of countries (or their Treasuries) reaching out to each other to discuss frameworks for such (or other) measures. Carney's "middle powers"? Singapore? Australia?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture