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Gabriel U.'s avatar
Gabriel U.
1h

[From a vivid post by Ian Welsh on the elite-disconnect problem.]

' [F]or the people in charge, the last thirty years have been absolutely wonderful. Seriously, things haven’t been this good since the 1890’s and the 1920’s. Everyone they know–their families, their mistresses and toyboys, their friends–is doing well. Wall Street paid even larger bonuses for 2007, the year they ran the ship into the shore, than they did in 2006 when their bonuses equalled the raises of 80 million Americans. Multiple CEOs walked away from companies they had bankrupted with golden parachutes in excess of 50 million. And if you can find a senator who isn’t a millionaire, (except maybe Bernie Sanders) you let me know.

Life has been great. The fact that America is physically unhealthy, falling behind technologically, hemorrhaging good jobs, and that ordinary Americans are in debt up to their eyebrows, haven’t seen a raise in 30 years, and live in mortal fear of getting ill–because even if they have insurance, it doesn’t cover the necessary care–means nothing to the decision-making part of America because it hasn’t experienced it. America’s elites are doing fine, thanks. All they can taste or remember is the caviar and champagne they swill to celebrate how wonderful they are and how much they deserve all the money federal policy has given them.

This is the second insanity of the US: The decision making apparatus in the US is disconnected from the results of their decisions.

. . .

This is the fundamental disconnect in the West: the people who are making the decisions do well no matter how much ordinary people are hurt; no matter how much they weaken their own countries. In fact, it’s worse than that: the worse their countries and citizens are doing, the better they do.

Every disaster is used to allow more looting. Are there oil shortages? Raise prices even more than costs? Food? Same thing. Are some companies going bankrupt? Buying opportunity! Are citizens desperate? Great, they’ll work for less.

Life is good for our elites and the more they destroy our countries, the better life is for them.

Of course they don’t care that Trump is driving America and the West into the dirt? Why should they?

So sorry about high gas prices, high food prices, high health care costs and no future for you or your children. None of that matters. Trump’s getting rich being President and so are American elites and in the eternal honest words of George W. Bush “who cares what you think?” '

https://www.ianwelsh.net/the-law-of-elite-consequences-continues-to-demolish-america/

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Kevin Egan's avatar
Kevin Egan
1m

I’d like to ask a blue sky question, which turns out to be a possible footnote to Gabriel‘s excellent comment:

AT, can you help us imagine an alternative scenario to some of these catastrophic ones in which AI could be used to make, instead of obscene profits for the 1%, an easier transition to economic Manchesterism? Perhaps starting in some congenial states, but eventually becoming a model for the entire country – once we get our politics right?

I’ve been inspired by this excellent article in the latest New Statesman, “The Case for Manchesterism,” which begins with similar points to yours about the danger of relying on bailouts, and proposes an alternative model of support for people and work.

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2026/05/the-case-for-manchesterism

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