Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
3h

Adam captures a real shift: Western imagination about China is beginning to grow a second branch alongside the “threat narrative”: the rediscovery of Chinese everyday life, urban order, infrastructure, consumer culture, technocratic governance, and daily convenience.

But the analysis in this article still has one limitation. He mainly understands Chinamaxxing within the framework of “soft power” and “cultural influence,” without going one step further to see that, at a deeper level, this phenomenon is really about China becoming visible as a living system, an industrial system, and a governance system.

The core of Chinamaxxing is system visibility. American-style soft power mainly relies on movies, music, universities, consumer brands, financial centers, internet platforms, and global narrative power. What is being rediscovered in China today is often not traditional cultural products, but the living system itself: subway networks, mobile payments, food delivery systems, public safety, the price-performance ratio of manufactured goods, the speed of urban renewal, supply-chain responsiveness, charging stations, express delivery, public infrastructure, engineering construction, and digitalized daily life.

This is not Hollywood, K-pop, or Cool Japan-style soft power. It is something more fundamental: a country’s productive capacity and governance capacity being perceived by ordinary foreigners through lived experience.

Dan Wang’s mistaken framework lies in assuming that China’s most globally penetrating force today should come from “free cultural creation.” In reality, China’s most powerful global force today is not traditional free cultural production, but industrialized modern life itself.

This is precisely what the Western narrative is unwilling to confront: TikTok, Temu, Shein, BYD, DJI, Pop Mart, DeepSeek, Huawei, CATL, Xiaomi Auto, cross-border e-commerce, mobile payments, and the experience of Chinese urban infrastructure do not depend entirely on traditional free cultural creation. They depend on engineering capacity, supply chains, design iteration, price-performance ratio, organizational efficiency, and massive user feedback.

In other words, the foundation of Chinese soft power is not simply cultural freedom, but industrial modernity at scale.

This is exactly where China differs from Japan and South Korea. China is not exporting a single cultural industry sector. It is, almost unintentionally, displaying the operating results of a complete modernizing system.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gene Goldenfeld's avatar
Gene Goldenfeld
3m

“Imagine the possibilities if Kaiser Kuo is right in his exciting prediction that China is on the “cusp of a genuine cultural renaissance”.

That Prof. Tooze takes this seriously suggests how far afield his bourgeois economics is.

1) Stalinist regimes are paranoid, by definition. Marketing in the common sense is beyond them.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture