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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
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As I put in my recent post (https://leonliao.substack.com/p/chinas-vastly-underestimated-consumption?r=731anr&utm_medium=ios)of China consumption, today 1.4bn Chinese consume more proteins and calories than 1bn western world per capita. It’s hard to imagine that such a huge developing country can achieve this, eating much well. This is the key reason that China is always worried about ‘rice bowl and feed bowl’. Xi Jinping has been openly emphasize the food supply security issue.

First, China’s agricultural technology upgrading is not primarily aimed at disrupting global markets. It is aimed at keeping its “rice bowl” and “feed bowl” under its own control. China is not pushing agricultural technology in order to hurt Brazilian farmers, American farmers, Argentina’s soybean industry, or New Zealand’s dairy sector. It is doing so because it has experienced food security anxiety, the African swine fever shock, the trade war, the Russia-Ukraine war, shipping risks, and the risk of U.S. sanctions. As a result, China wants to bring grain, feed, seeds, and protein supply chains as much as possible under its own control. The external shock comes from China’s scale, not from China’s intention.

Second, China’s potential in agricultural technology is real, but the constraints are much stronger than in industrial manufacturing. Solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles are engineering-manufacturing systems. Economies of scale, supply-chain iteration, capital expenditure, and process learning curves can drive costs down rapidly within a decade. Agriculture is different. It is constrained by land, water, climate, soil, disease, animal growth cycles, consumer preferences, food safety regulation, and the organization of smallholder farming. Therefore, agricultural technology upgrading will have structural effects, but it is unlikely to reshape global markets at the same speed as solar power, batteries, or EVs.

If we are asking whether “China’s agricultural technology will disrupt global markets,” the most realistic target of disruption is soybeans, not all agricultural products. China’s influence on the soybean industries of Brazil, the United States, and Argentina is simply too large. Once China’s soybean import growth stalls or begins to decline, global oilseeds, soybean meal, land rents, farm incomes, and related logistics infrastructure will all be affected.

Corn is different. China’s corn imports are highly volatile and shaped by domestic output, policy quotas, inventories, feed demand, and international prices. Over the long run, if biomanufacturing and fermentation-based proteins require more corn or sugar-based feedstocks, China’s corn imports may not necessarily decline.

Meat and dairy are more complicated. China already has a powerful domestic production system in pork, poultry, eggs, and aquaculture; its import dependence is higher in beef and dairy. China may reduce some meat and dairy imports in the future, but becoming a major global exporter of meat and dairy products would require crossing multiple barriers: brand credibility, food safety trust, disease control, cold-chain infrastructure, animal welfare standards, trade access, and cost structure. This is fundamentally different from industrial products such as electric vehicles and solar panels.

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The Gadfly Doctrine's avatar
The Gadfly Doctrine
29m

Tooze is right. The 14th-to-15th Five-Year Plan transition signals a profound reconfiguration of China’s food system.

The true accelerant — completely unmentioned in his analysis — is precision fermentation. China already dominates global fermentation capacity with 70% of the world total, producing over 30 million tons annually. It is now industrializing this technology exactly as it scaled solar, wind, and electric vehicles: through state capital, policy mandates, and industrial clusters that drive exponential cost collapse and adoption.

Tony Seba predicted this S-curve years ago and was proven correct by China’s EV dominance. The same pattern is now transforming protein. Instead of growing it through vast soy fields and livestock, China will manufacture it in vats at a fraction of the land, water, and resource cost.

This is not incremental improvement. It is total disruption. The entire system of importing bulk grains will be decimated, and grain growers and exporters worldwide will face the sharpest contraction in decades as precision-fermented proteins undercut conventional feed at industrial scale.

See RethinkX’s full analysis: https://www.rethinkx.com/food-and-agriculture

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