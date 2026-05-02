Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Pancost's avatar
David Pancost
5h

The idea that the US & China are killing the goose which has laid so many golden eggs strikes me as nonsense--& evidently the three posters below agree. The Enlightenment (whatever Warsh thinks it was) didn't create something which is static. In its wake has come constant & rapidly accelerating change. Warsh seems to want all that to stop at some point in the past. And I'm all for cultivating virtue (whatever "virtue" means), but it seems to me that Warsh contradicts himself when he posits that the FRB & "Big Govt" (whatever that is) are somehow inimical to virtue, which is something individuals do, & at the same time some sort of higher order of organization--Bigger Govt to his specifications--needs to exist to put them in their place. Warsh as presented here strikes me as a clever undergraduate who knows a whole lot less than he thinks he does & has filled in the blanks with prejudices & ambition. To put it another way, like Vance he cooks up a stew of seemingly sophisticated ideas to clothe what is at heart a con job to advance the interests of a narrow class composed of folks pretty much as ignorant as he is.

Reply
Share
Zachary Finley's avatar
Zachary Finley
5h

As you say here, and in your conversation with Cam, Warsh reveals himself to be a bombastic hack through the intellectual tradition he invokes just to say the same tired conservative critique of the Fed’s approach to climate risk.

In my experience, by 2020, the Fed and other central banks were at the early stages of understanding how the BoE and the ECB were integrating climate risk into their supervisory function and stress scenarios exercises, so they could one day do the same.

The Fed didn’t even release a “pilot” climate scenario until 2023 or 2024. That is so far from removed from the Fed actually requiring that banks hold more bank capital or alter their business model. At this point, JPMorgan and other GSIBs, have to do climate modeling for the ECB and BoE anyway.

To invoke Allan Bloom , which is a great catch by you, “We can ill-afford the closing of the monetary mind” is so dumb. US banks are still doing climate modeling, whether the Fed suggests it or requires it. Climate change will still affect their mortgage portfolios, whether the Fed suggests it or requires it. What a hack!

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture