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The Gadfly Doctrine
10h

Bessent’s swap lines prove America fell into Iran’s LCD trap Bessent’s admission that Gulf states are requesting dollar swap lines exposes a strategic disaster. America has blundered straight into Iran’s LCD strategy , the Lowest Common Denominator doctrine.

Tehran, already reduced to hyperinflation and total isolation by US sanctions, has nothing left to lose. By closing Hormuz and daring the US to enforce a naval blockade, Iran is dragging the entire region down to its own level of economic misery. Every extra week of disrupted oil exports bleeds GCC revenues, triggers capital flight, and forces reserve managers to dump US Treasuries.

The trap has snapped shut. Instead of breaking Iran, the blockade has created dollar funding stress so acute that the Treasury must now tap its tiny $219bn Exchange Stabilisation Fund while foreign central banks’ holdings of US assets sit near 2012 lows.

Bessent’s own justification (“prevent disorderly sales of US assets”) is an admission of vulnerability. Iran’s message is brutally clear: we are already at the bottom. The longer you stay in this fight, the lower you will sink to meet us. The swap lines are not support for allies. They are the first visible cracks in the dollar system caused by Washington’s own escalation.

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Gabriel U.'s avatar
Gabriel U.
8hEdited

Re the puzzle of why the UAE would want to request a swap line when its dollar reserves are so high, I would be remiss, as an Argentinian who experienced 2001-2, if I didn't point out that bank deposits denominated in a pegged currency can be a critically important risk factor.

Discussion of "sudden stop" financing crises will usually focus on foreign investors holding a country's forex-denominated debt, but domestic citizens holding bank deposits pegged to another currency can themselves create a stampede effect, and one with a devastating political effect.

They are quite rational to so. If a devaluation actually happens, their claims to repayment or compensation are often not even a subject of discussion. Remember also that these domestic deposits are to a great extent the savings of the country's working- and middle-classes, disorderly devaluation can lead very directly to wiping out the savings of an entire generation.

All this means that the individual depositor who misjudges forex risk stands to lose a far higher share of his or her net worth than foreign bondholders writing down their overseas portfolio. . They are thus, arguably, even *more* motivated than foreign investors to rush to the exits at the first sign of serious trouble. (As it happens, my polisci field paper at Stanford was about this subject.)

This is the factor that I think Brad Setser may be underestimating when he is puzzled about why the UAE, which still has very ample dollar reserves, would want a swap line. If the scale of forex-pegged deposits is large and --to take an entirely hypothetical example-- the country's government starts visibly selling off forex-denominated assets to accumulate reserves, this indicator alone can trigger a very rational stampede by the country's citizens to convert domestic deposits to forex and (ideally, in terms of security) moving them out of the country entirely.

For details of how this can work out in practice, see Argentina's late 2001 "corralito" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corralito), which ultimately became a forced devaluation via the "Corralòn" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corral%C3%B3n)

I saw yesterday that @FahdSheikh3 brought this issue to Setser's attention,. https://x.com/FahdSheikh3/status/2046746497577058484 :

"You have not factored in a massive attrition in customer deposits at UAE banks. That outflow (present and near-future) will hit their financial account."

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