The UAE is in discussions with the Trump administration about a swap line. Two questions immediately arise. How can the UAE need dollars? And is what is being discussed actually a swap line?

Per capita, the UAE is one of the richest countries in the world. It has a huge trade surplus. It has huge reserves. It still might be true that its financial system needed help with dollar liquidity, as was the case with South Korea in 2008. But that depends on the banking system being large relative to official reserves and structurally independent of the government, as was the case for both South Korea and Switzerland in 2008. None of this holds for the UAE. What we do know is that the UAE is involved in an expensive war. The Gulf states have been borrowing in dollars. They might want to top up their cash liquidity.

It would not be surprising if the Emirates were selling reserves. The financial managers in the Trump administration, first and foremost Treasury Secretary Bessent, may want to staunch that selling so as to minimize the impact on US dollar funding markets. That is what Bessent said in response to Congressional questions.

We are certainly not witnessing the kind of general convulsion in the dollar-based global financial system that is best met with a general injection of dollar liquidity - what central bank swap lines were used for in 2008.

Another possibility is that what is top of stack for the UAE is managing the peg of its currency to the dollar. The UAE, like the other Gulf Cooperation Council states, fixes its currency against the dollar. Given the current shocks, those pegs might well need support and the UAE might well turn to the US to provide dollar firepower against collateral in the form of UAE dirham. This is what swap lines were first used for in the 1960s when the Bretton Woods currency pegs came under stress.

This is an interesting post about the choices facing the GCC during the oil price shock of 2022.

So there are reasons for the UAE to want help. But, is what is being discussed between Bessent and the UAE really a swap line?

Certainly not in the form that was used in 2008, and subsequently, as a backstop for the global dollar system. Those were central bank swaps, negotiated by the Fed with central banks that it deigned to treat as peer or near-peer institutions. What Bessent and the UAE are discussing is a dollar facility (they seem at pains not to call it a credit line), from the US Treasury to the UAE, based on the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund. Unlike the Fed’s money printing power, the Treasury’s ESF facility is a capped fund. Its main appeal is that it can be deployed by the US Treasury Secretary without accountability to a forum like the Fed Board. As the WSJ commented in its original report on the UAE swap line discussions: “Swap lines are typically administered by the Fed, but its 12-person policy committee, the Federal Open Market Committee, is unlikely to approve one for U.A.E., some of the officials said.”

The ESF is one of the powers that has accumulated to the US Federal government over the course of the 20th century. It was set up in 1934 to manage the dirty float of the US dollar after the collapse of the gold standard in 1933. The original act specifies simply that the US Treasury Secretary “…with the approval of the President, may deal in gold, foreign exchange, and other instruments of credit and securities.” It survived into the postwar era as an obscure administrative apendage. Like the swap lines with which central banks began to support each other, the ESF was an institutional backwater, until the 1990s crises of globalization.

In 1994, shortly after agreeing the NAFTA trade deal, Mexico was hit by a collapse in international market confidence. The currency was structurally overvalued, a series of assassinations rocked the ruling party and in December 1994 the Zapista rebellion exploded.

Source: Boughton 2012

The Clinton administration wanted to provide support, but Congress refused appropriations. In desperation the Clinton team turned to the ESF as a slush fund that could be used to provide substantial international financial assistance from within the executive branch. By the mid 1990s the ESF put roughly $40 bn at the disposal of the Treasury Secretary. In early 1995 half of that was committed to Mexico.

Source: IIE

It was this improvised reaction that attracted the attention of more principled conservatives like Anna Schwartz who penned a rebarbative take on the high-handed use of executive powers for the NBER from which I take the title of this post - “From Obscurity to Notoriety: A Biography of the Exchange Stabilization Fund”.

After Mexico, the ESF was used again in the late 1990s as the basis for intervention in the Asian financial crisis with credit lines of several billion dollars being offered to both South Korea and Indonesia and to Uruguay in 2002.

Contentious though these uses may have been, they at least addressed crises that could be seen as affecting the dollar in a general sense.

In the calmer 2000s the ESF was no longer in the limelight, until 2008 when the mounting strain in the dollar-based financial system forced the Treasury to look for means of urgent discretionary intervention. On September 29 2008, in an extraordinary repurposing, the ESF was used to backstop a guarantee not for a foreign country, but for America’s own money market mutual funds. After this demonstration of executive discretion, Congress barred any future use in this role. But the financial system being what it is - a massively unstable “second nature” - the story did not end there. In March 2020, at the height of the financial turmoil unleashed by COVID, the Treasury was once again forced to resort to the ESF for domestic purposes. This time the ESF was used, at one remove, to guarantee the Fed against any losses on its lending program that promised funds in exchange for money market fund assets, corporate bonds and loans, municipal bonds and other assets as collateral.

In each case, a clear-headed, MMT-minded thinker would ask, why on earth does the US federal government, let alone the Fed, need guarantees against losses or a capped fund from which to make financial promises? After all, the Treasury and the Fed are the ultimate dollar-sovereigns. They can print currency, issue credit and accept risks onto the public balance sheet. Together they control the matrix of the dollar system. But though this impatience is well merited on the economic and financial fundamentals, it ignores the politics. Specifically it ignores the institutional structures that are specifically designed to separate the fiscal from the monetary wings of the state, and to hem in and constrain dollar-sovereignty. The full perversity of our situation is that we face a rampant, uncontrollable “second nature” - the “independent” financial markets - with one hand tied behind our back. The idea of collective agency both as concerns the problem itself (financial instability) and is potential solutions must be denied.

In this perverse hall of mirrors, the ESF is a kind of back door “hack”, a “cheat code” that in certain exceptional circumstances allows the “Treasury to do what the Treasury needs to do”.

But what are those circumstances? If the extensive reinterpretation of the ESF’s brief was driven in the 1990s by fear of global financial crisis and in 2008 and 2020 by manifest macrofinancial crises within the US itself, under Bessent’s watch, the ESF’s brief has been stretched towards politics.

In September 2025 as Javier Millei was fighting for his political survival in Argentina, his political friends in Washington stepped up to provide support. On September 23, 2025, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pledged a $20 billion bailout for the Argentine government, which he said might include bond purchases backed by the ESF and a swap line negotiated by the Treasury (not the Fed) with Argentina’s central bank.

This is clearly the precedent for the Trump administration’s financial diplomacy in the Gulf today. Again the motivation is political or geopolitical not financial urgency.

In April 2026, there is no systemic or strategic imperative for intervention. But there is an urgent political problem. The attack on Iran has created a mess. That mess is ramifying around the world. The collateral damage to countries across Asia, for instance, is of little interest to Washington DC. But the UAE is different. They are crucial partners of the Trump administration at every level - from the Abraham accords to more personal dealings. So the administration wants to be supportive. The Trump administration does not trust the Fed and it would be hard to make the case for general intervention. So the ESF is the ideal slush fund and “swap line” is a suitably innocuous name for the support being offered.

Once more we are crossing important boundary lines in the internal organization of power in the USA. In 1995 the ESF was deployed to allow the Clinton administration to back Mexico whilst sidestepping Congress. In 2008 when the Fed realized the full extent of the swap line network that it was being forced to erect, the FOMC paused for consultation with the State Department over the implication of its decisions. In both cases the claim was that systemic imperatives necessitated action. What the second Trump administration is demonstrating, first in Argentina and now with regard to the UAE is a far more voluntaristic model of highly political financial agency.

I love writing the newsletter. If you enjoy it too and fancy buying me a coffee once a month, you know what to do. Click below!