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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
10h

Adam’s international macro framework is powerful precisely because of its historical range. The strongest part of this post is that it breaks a very tempting but dangerous analogy: today’s United States is not Britain before 1914.

And I think Adam's explanation of today’s global imbalances is more insightful than Prof. Pettis’s. Prof. Pettis is not simply wrong. The problem is that his framework tends to explain global imbalances mainly as surplus-country savings spilling into the United States. That risks understating America’s own agency as the global center of profit control, the issuer of dollar assets, and the core of the military-financial order.

Adam’s post provides the historical pivot. The United States does not necessarily need to control the world by investing abroad. It can reorganize the world by making the world hold American assets.

China is powerful, but it is not the incumbent of the present system. It is the challenger. The more interesting comparison today may not be between Britain and the United States, but between Edwardian Britain and contemporary China.

The missing layer, in my view, is this: 21st-century global imbalance cannot be reduced to the idea that “Chinese excess savings are crushing American workers,” nor to the idea that “America is reluctantly forced to serve as the world’s consumer of last resort.” It is a deeper exchange structure. The United States uses dollar assets, Treasury markets, technology stocks, intellectual-property rents, and the military-financial order to obtain the world’s goods, production capacity, savings, and supply-chain labor.

The real question is whether this structure can still work when global competition shifts into electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, drones, shipbuilding, industrial robots, and grid equipment. Can America continue to substitute asset control and profit control for real industrial capability?

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Paul's avatar
Paul
10h

A really enjoyable post. Lots of interesting ideas that seem very relevant now. Perhaps critical - with wars involving Russia and the US being fought now. Both countries have leaders who seem at a loss to finish a war started for no clear reason. Both Trump and Putin have fired huge amounts of expensive weapons with little to show for it.

The trade imbalances that concern the US President so much confirm one basic idea - manufacturing is very easy to export. The UK in the late 19C saw both America and Germany overtake it in heavy industrial output such as steel. It is very easy for nations with cheaper labour to buy machine tools, or copy manufacturing techniques or steal Intellectual Property. China has certainly done all 3 in the past 2 decades.

The UK saw leadership in heavy industries move to Germany and the US, after WWII liberated Europe and Japan saw manufacturing boom. In the 80s and 90s Asian economies became “Asian Tigers”. Then China started growing through export led growth…

Again and again machines were installed in developing economies that demonstrated how mobile modern manufacturing can be.

What is left? Probably the things that cannot be exported or copied so easily - the rule of law, banks that are trusted, creativity and open economies that avoid cronyism. Switzerland or Norway or even, say it quietly, the UK do rather well because their institutions are trusted and contracts are enforced.

Trump seems so gloomy about America, and obsesses about the production of cars or output of oil, when the US financial services sector, or medical technology, or Silicon Valley are doing so well. Countries like America should try to observe the rule of law and avoid cronyism. The US has tremendous soft power and influences the world through film and tv, there is little wrong with America that couldn’t be fixed by a competent president and more responsible congress.

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