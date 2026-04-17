Chartbook

Chartbook

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
25m

Fascinating. Not to do your price justice but events 100 years ago that could have gone differently helped shape today’s world. All those revolutions, WW 1, The punitive treatment of Germany. 🇩🇪. Etc. And now? Omg 😱

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