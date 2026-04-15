Chartbook

Chartbook

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FlaneurX's avatar
FlaneurX
2h

I believe that the first thing that grows after a fire is weeds.

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George Louis de Verges's avatar
George Louis de Verges
2h

I am horrified.

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