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Rob steffes's avatar
Rob steffes
3d

The looming and fast approaching climate disruption exacerbated by burning fossil fuels threatens civilization itself. Whether humanity has already blow past the safety margins and into the era of non linear tipping points is becoming less and less of an open question, but the course the US is on is madness.

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gregory byshenk's avatar
gregory byshenk
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I don't think there is really a "puzzle as to why Europe is not pushing far harder in the same direction".

We are pushing, but not as hard as we should be, in part because Europe has a large (legacy) automotive industry that has been lobbying hard to prevent strong action supporting electric transport.

Another issue is infrastructure. Here in the Netherlands, for example, we have for many years underinvested in electricity delivery infrastructure, and it will require significant investment and construction in order to support transition to significantly greater electrification.

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