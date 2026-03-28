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Rob Quartel's avatar
Rob Quartel
6h

Your article reminds me of the 4 repeated American generational archetypes -- each influenced by their generational bookends and vertical place in history -- that Bill Strauss and Neil Howe described in "Generations." It's really a seminal work and the prediction it made in the 1980s about the rise of Trump are uncanny. https://www.amazon.com/Generations-History-Americas-Future-1584/dp/0688119123

Rob Quartel

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michele surdi's avatar
michele surdi
8h

more,more,we want more

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