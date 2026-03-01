Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jg's avatar
jg
4h

It is much more complicated than even this . This was a small step in a direction of seeing the multiplicity of conditions creating the real . Yet this too is an illusion . How to move past languages adherence to the symbolic and find a way to articulate contingencies and personal emotions .

Reply
Share
1 reply
Graham Dallas's avatar
Graham Dallas
4h

I keep coming back to “The Society of the Spectacle”, which now seems like the first guidebook to our 21st century relationship with media

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture