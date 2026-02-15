Eighty-one percent of employment linked to trade in good and services worldwide is in Asia and Pacific (60 percent) and in Europe and Central Asia (21 percent). As far as trade is concerned, globalization is a Eurasian story.

These staggering data come from the 2026 edition of the ILO’s Employment and Social Trends. They are an effect of overall size of the respective economies and their trade intensity. The Eurasian economy is huge and its trade share is higher than that of the Americas (which has a large economy) and Africa (with a large but very poor population). As the ILO explains:

In the 80 countries and territories with available data, 465 million jobs were linked to the global trade in goods and services in 2024, representing 15.3 per cent of total employment (see figure 3.3).2 Employment linked to trade includes all activities that directly or indirectly, through supply chains, meet foreign demand. Its regional distribution largely reflects the size of the labour force. Asia and the Pacific accounts for more than half of these jobs (278 million), followed by Europe and Central Asia with 96 million. The share of employment linked to trade within regions varies from 12.3 per cent in Africa to 24.6 per cent in Europe and Central Asia. Within Asia and the Pacific, the subregion of South-Eastern Asia stands out with 24.1 per cent of its employment linked to trade.

In 2024, the share of global employment linked to trade remained close to its 2012 level across the 80 countries and territories with available data (see figure 3.4), reflecting the prolonged stagnation in global trade. After falling by 2 percentage points in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008, and then again by 0.8 percentage points during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, the share rebounded by 1.4 percentage points to reach 15.3 per cent in 2024. This suggests that trade was an important driver in the post-COVID employment recovery in all regions, apart from the Americas (see figures 3.3 and 3.4).

Punchline?

If we are to track the development of globalization, we should not start from North America!

The US trade deficits may gape large. In the “global imbalances” vision of the world you can reduce the world economy to an American deficit and a Chinese surplus.

But as I argued in Chartbook 383 last year, which was supposed to start a regular series on the world economy (sorry), this dualistic perspective, because it focuses on “net” imbalances, can convey the wrong impression of the overall logic of economic activity worldwide.

If you look at numbers like those of the ILO, or a graph that shows not just net deficits and surpluses but the “gross flows” i.e. the back and forth of imports and exports, you realize where the real center of the world economy lies, namely, in Europe, South East Asia and East Asia.

Or, to put the punchline another way:

Globalization is “over” when Eurasia says it is, NOT when the USA has a protectionist temper tantrum.

BTW: If you wonder how the ILO compiles its figures, they add a helpful technical note:

