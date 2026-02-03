Chartbook

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
2h

Rights. Decency. Respect for basic societal taboos. These were things that we claimed too.

At an even more elementary level, we claimed to be able to discriminate, to tell the difference between “good guys” and “bad guys”.

I am sorry, but for anyone who needed Epstein to stop believing in the above, I got a George Carlin quote

"It's called the American Dream, 'cause you have to be asleep to believe it"

f & c's avatar
f & c
2h

I love these more experimental, essayistic stints of yours (the macro in the micro and the micro in the macro).

And everything seems indeed to be connected.

Maybe the rhizome- idea is, after all, an apt metaphor, outside of "philosophical" university contexts.

And our perception of things seems to become more and more "integrated" (which is presumably good - who needs "veils" over motives and states of mind/intentions in times of polycrisis?!)

"Daylight" (and "sobering up" about all shades of reality) seems to be a much better source of illumination.

Inspiring writing! Thanks!

