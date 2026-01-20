Chartbook

"The fact that such a letter could be drafted and sent and that the entire US delegation will no doubt express their approval of it, highlights the staggering degeneration of American political culture. This undeniably poses a serious risk for the entire world."

I just see a continuous trend from Bush to Trump and nothing new except a disturbing honesty.

You say Greenland and I say Chagos where the US airbase sits irrespective of UK, Chaogos islanders or Mauritius. Iraq and Afghanistan were 20+ years ago, and just awful. Shock and Awe couched in "democracy" language. Yugoslavia broke as many international laws on a larger scale than Venezuela, and there are dozens of S America adventures which were worse.

And then there was Gaza and Syria. Appalling mass murders on a horrifying scale all justified by USA and all with European nations willingly complicit.

And then there is Ukraine a US/UK adventure of breath-taking stupidity that the EU now wholly and solely owns.

The interesting new part is that Europe has finally woken up to what has been going on for 20, 30, 70 years. Of course the problem for Europe is “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu"

1 reply
The entire agenda of “responsible”, reformist capitalism has wilted in the face of MAGA.

I am sorry, but it has wilted in the face of reality, not MAGA. Because turns out no such object as reformist capitalism ever existed.

3 replies
