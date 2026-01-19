Presence of mind as a political category comes magnificently to life in these words of Turgot: “Before we have learned to deal with things in a given position, they have already changed several times. Thus, we always perceive events too late, and politics always needs to foresee, so to speak, the present.” Turgot, Oeuvres, vol. 2 (Paris, 1844) (Pensées et fragments”). N12a, 1.

I stumbled across this brilliant passage from Walter Benjamin’s Arcades Project Convolute N on the road to Davos today and wanted to commend it to you.

Below is a list of the various Convolutes. N deals with philosophy and history, laying out Benjamin’s method and much more besides.

You can download a pdf online.

Two things really struck me about this passage.

First the idea from Anne Robert Jacques Turgot (1727-1781) that modern history has such dynamism and velocity that to actually grasp the present our only hope is foresight of the future. We do not grasp the present so much as foresee it. So much, therefore, for the self-evidence of being in medias res.

And Benjamin drives home this point with his celebration of the quality of “presence of mind” - Geistesgegenwart. Thus, a mind actually being able to be present in the present is recognized as a rare and prized achievement, not a simple fact.

Indeed, he makes it central to his definition of historical materialism, which as far as Benjamin is concerned “bases its procedures on long experience, common sense, presence of mind, and dialectics”. N11,4

And in an earlier fragment Benjamin remarks: “Still to be established is the connection between presence of mind and the “method” of dialectical materialism. It’s not just that one will always be able to detect a dialectical process in presence of mind, regarded as one of the highest forms of appropriate behavior. What is even more decisive is that the dialectician cannot look on history as anything other than a constellation of dangers which he is always, as he follows its development in his thought, on the point of averting.” N7, 2

I will be returning to Benjamin. But at this particular moment this struck me as remarkably resonant. How to grasp the present is, after all, our central problem.

I love writing the newsletter. Can’t wait to get back to even more active posting in 2026 when the book is done. In the mean time, if you fancy buying me a coffee once a month, you know what to do. Chartbook will keep on coming in any case.