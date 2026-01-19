Chartbook

Alain Forget
7m

Thank you for Benjamin and for the Arcades Project.

Hicks, Alexander
2m

Water Benjamin's last days are a good reminder of how easy most of us have it: and how fickle events can be.

Having fled Paris after the German invasion, Benjamin arrived in Portbou on September 25 after an arduous clandestine crossing of the Pyrenees. He was traveling with a small group of refugees.

The Spanish authorities informed the group that Spain had suddenly changed its entry regulations that very day: they required a French exit visa, which Benjamin did not have.

The police announced that the group would be deported back to Vichy France the following morning. For the Jewish anti-fascist this meant delivery into the hands of the Gestapo and eventual death in a concentration camp. Benjamin then chose suicide as a final act of agency and resistance to avoid being murdered by the Third Reich. Benjamin had struggled with seriously prepared for suicide as early as 1931 and 1932 during personal and professional crises. Jn a tragic twist of fate, the Spanish authorities somehow were so unsettled by Benjamin's death that they allowed the rest of his traveling companions to continue their journey through Spain to Portugal, where they eventually escaped to the United States.

