Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey L Kaufman's avatar
Jeffrey L Kaufman
23m

On the use of NHP's in research: People who do the research do not like to hurt animals, probably as much as do members of PETA. The reality is that for many branches of research, there is no choice but to use a primate model, as other species (mice, rabbits, pigs) don't work. Decades ago, I assisted in renal transplants in cynomolgus monkeys, part of the development of new methods for immunosuppression (hugely important in the stream of work that resulted in immunomodulation, such as Cellcept). Working with cynos is actually somewhat dangerous at times, and it is certainly unpleasant for all involved. These days, the IRB rules and protections for all animals are hugely strict in the US. Primate research is hugely expensive and time consuming, so it is done only for really necessary reasons. For RFK and his minions to shutter primate research is really part of a larger huge misunderstanding leading to destruction of the preventive and public health/anti-communicable diseases system in the US. People can debate the development of whole classes of medications, especially biologicals that our system increasingly cannot afford. The labs that research the wholesale killers, viruses, toxins, bacteria like tuberculosis, parasites like schistosomiasis, are the bulwark that keeps our country safe. I am continually amazed that covid seems not to have taught the likes of Trump and RFK about the realities of death and social destruction that will occur with epidemics.

Reply
Share
Newcavendish's avatar
Newcavendish
1h

It is beyond bizarre that "driven by profit" has become a slur on the right, but here it is, with respect to the breeding of monkeys. And, of course, that is one of the bizarre slams against COVID and other vaccines: that they are made "for profit" by drug companies. How shocking! The radical irrationality of the right must at some point throw off the business and tech bro branches of the Republican Party, if not its controlling MAGA faction.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture