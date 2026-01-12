Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William R. Neil's avatar
William R. Neil
4h

Well done. American business elites, whatever their private views of Trump, have taken no unified stance on his threats to the Constitutional order, just as they had no unified public message on climate threats. And based on the current trends in distribution of income, and the performance of financial markets since 2009 - why should they take a stand on "civilian" principles? Not so different than the stance of the German business leaders during the later days of the Weimar Republic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
F Gregory Wulczyn's avatar
F Gregory Wulczyn
5h

Really like your point about nihilism and elite priorities. I‘m so tired of people pretending elites are cowed or afraid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture