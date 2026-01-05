Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Francois Gaillard's avatar
Jean Francois Gaillard
2h

brilliant and thank you! Makes me feel better that the future could be more difficult for the american regime than they imagine right now, caught up in their euphoria of violence. Reality may hit hard!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeffrey L Kaufman's avatar
Jeffrey L Kaufman
2h

Before Trump closed the doors regarding Cuba, that country was slowly but clearly sliding toward a more moderate relationship with the US. Cuba has been developing tourism properties on its north shore. The whole of the Caribbean basin has probably worried what would happen were Cuba to be fully open to American tourism. The message from this Maduro episode to the Cuban leadership is clear: Move to the right, be less socialist, and cut deals to open the flow of money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture