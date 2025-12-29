Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factus22's avatar
Factus22
3h

Not a bad analysis, and correct on equities. An endogenous increase in money supply facilitated by low interest rates and (especially) the Fed put - and its consequent repricing of risk - have increased both risk appetite and market leverage.

However, the run-up in commodity prices is not being driven by retail. That's a comforting idea for the markets, but it's simply not true. Even if retail were buying, they don't have the numbers or wealth to affect the price of gold; see, e.g., the Reddit silver squeeze attempt of 2021 which fizzled after a few weeks and had only modest impact on a much smaller market. The real reason gold is rising is central bank purchases made as a defense against recent US mercantilism and sanctions policy.

While the reasons are different, they are both connected to an underlying theme running through world markets. What theme is that? Maybe Paul Krugman can figure it out for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Treeamigo's avatar
Treeamigo
4h

Talk to private bankers who handle Russian, Chinese and Arab money. Ask them why their clients have been buying Gold and BTC over the last couple of years.

Sanctions and asset freezes and shutting down access to SWIFT were all part of it, along with liquidity, overstimulus and inflation.

Personally I think this last rally reeks of blow off and I am writing some calls to get my gold holdings back down to 5 percent of total assets

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Adam Tooze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture