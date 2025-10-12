Chartbook

Martha Ture
Um. I can't be the only person here who sees global warming as central to global economics. In the first six months of the year, renewables like solar and wind generated more electricity than coal for the first time ever, according to a report published Tuesday by Ember, an energy think tank. Chinese firms have committed $227bn across 461 green manufacturing projects since 2011 - with 88% of the investment occurring since 2022. This dwarfs the $200 billion Marshall Plan (in today’s dollars).

While America retreats from green energy leadership, China has built an end to end control of green supply chains: solar, batteries, EVs, wind turbines, green hydrogen. Over 75% of these projects are in Global South countries eager for this industrial capacity.

The geographic shift is telling: The Middle East and North Africa jumped from almost no Chinese green tech projects in 2021 to almost 20% of new deals in 2024, worth nearly $50 billion. Gulf states now welcome Chinese solar and electrolyser manufacturing that the US won’t support at home.

Key hubs are emerging outside western influence: Indonesia for battery materials; Morocco for EU-bound cathodes and hydrogen; Brazil for Latin American manufacturing. China is creating alternative supply chains that bypass the US entirely.

In India, the world’s fourth-largest economy, fossil fuel electricity generation fell in the first half of 2025. Coal fell by 3 percent, and gas fell by 34 percent, the Ember report found. This was due in part to the country’s rapid build-out of wind and solar and in part because of mild weather that resulted in lower demand for air-conditioning.

Growth in clean energy was more than three times as large as demand growth.

Fatih Birol, the I.E.A.’s executive director, called India’s progress a “very impressive result” driven by government policies like support for rooftop solar and quicker permitting for hydropower projects. The tipping point is when solar and wind grow faster than the demand growth.

India’s rapid renewable growth is expected to continue, the I.E.A. found. It is now expected to be the world’s second-largest market for renewables growth over the next five years. Most of the new power capacity is expected to come from solar farms.

In my assessment the container is earth holding the biosystem within. The soup is the one sea and the clumps of earth are the components within that sea. The sea is rising washing onto these ingredients diluting the broth of life. Our concern should be maintaining the container from which our system evolved and is still evolving. We are all smimming in this sea of life; lets hope we don't drown.

