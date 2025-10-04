Chartbook

Feral Finster
1h

The european political class has no priority other than the War On Russia and will jettison social welfare, freedom of speech, the press and association as well as the remaining pretense of electoral democracy to get it.

Kouros
43m

Macron is hard to pinpoint?! I don't think so. Immediately comes to mind a cocq with half a brain. Who puts a stunt like he did, filming himself and recording the conversation he had with Putin on the phone before the February 24, 2022 attack on Ukraine happened?

Crows a lot but never manages to time his crowing with the sunrise, nor the sunset, nor with anything else of significance. He is a shallow person, with no actual solid education and probably resents Emmanuel Todd or Thomas Picketty.

