Here’s the truth in a single, caffeinated sentence: the MAGA–hyperscaler cuddle is not a mystery. It is sprint-capitalism finding its favorite strongman and asking him to hold the door.

This is an alliance of convenience where compute fever meets state capture. The calendar is the weapon. AI capital runs on quarters. MAGA runs on crisis. Both scream the same thing: if not now, never.

The “liberal tech” fairy tale dies here. Silicon Valley’s blue-tinge was never virtue. It was local politics, customer vibes, and a hoodie dress code masquerading as ethics. That costume got peeled off the minute trillion-dollar capex for AI made timelines murderous and regulators inconvenient.

Palantir and VC bloviators are the hype mascots. The real tectonics come from Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, with Nvidia shoveling coal into the compute furnace. Their mood is “misplace a few hundred billion, who will notice.” Their clock is months, not decades. Your rights do not post quarterly earnings.

Trump brings deregulation, anti-antitrust lethargy, tax goodies, and photo-ops with gold curtains. Tech brings a boom narrative that fogs the view while the institutional demolition proceeds. He wants the market to cheer. They want Washington to nap. Everyone smiles for the cameras, then knuckles crack behind the scenes.

Contradictions are the plan. H1B whiplash hurts talent. The renewables tantrum makes power pricier. Fine. Hyperscalers route around pain with Gulf cash, private wires, and rate cases that you will never see unless you file the records request. When you hear “innovation needs freedom,” translate it to “immunity from law” and TAXES - AI didn’t copy Apple’s “Double Irish.” It stacked Dublin shells, R&D credits, FDII breaks, and state subsidies: same playbook, bigger servers, pricier lawyers.

We were told patient capital sees far while politicians chase the next election. Nope. In 2025 the biggest guns of capital are radically impatient, and the White House is happy to sell patience by the pound. The future is being mortgaged to this quarter’s capex. Your kids’ rights are collateral. What the hell are we doing‽

If the future “will be decided by 2028,” then you decide to become the speed bump that wrecks their timeline. They can buy senators. They cannot buy back time once you take it.

"Tech’s alignment with Trump is posed as a puzzle because Silicon Valley’s previous reputation was liberal. It was always a mistake to think of this as something inherent, having to do with tech’s virtue, or Apple’s good looks. The alignment actually had more prosaic origins in the politics of the American West Coast, the sociology and culture of the tech workforce and the attitudes of the most influential customer groups. But prosaic though it may have been, the alignment was real."

Oh, Adam, we both know the tech Oligarchs were never liberal and certainly not "left". They are billionaire capitalists just like Trump. Most are racist genocidal Zios, just like Trump. The reality is that, just like the entire Imperialist genocidal Democratic Party they previously pandered to, they were merely virtue signalling by endorsing identity and lifestyle politics which were never any threat to the Capitalist ruling class. In fact, the idpol phase was really a great boon to the ruling class in that it served to divide the working class against itself. Now, we've reached the conquer part of the equation, so it's mask off. There hasn't been any organized left politics in the US for many, many decades now and you know it. The world knows it. The choice is fascism hard or fascism with virtue signalling in official politics today.

