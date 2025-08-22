Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Kitterman's avatar
D Kitterman
1h

An excellent, informative piece, Mr. Tooze, and I fumed throughout as to why we Americans are paying for these crimes against humanity. Stop funding Israel, I say, the residents of whom ALL receive free health care and free university, while American taxpayers do not!

I also appreciated the etymology of 'bulldozer' having been the very rare female heavy equipment operator in the early 1980's, because it paid much better than most other 'female acceptable' jobs. Unfortunately, it was a depressing, misogynistic work atmosphere, and a profoundly deep intellectual abyss, but a fantastic educational experience.

Again, great piece, Sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
42mEdited

1. Nobody seriously believes Israel's lies. Israel does not care, because Israel has power on its side. The Israeli response can summarized as "So, what are you going to do about it?"

2. Apartheid South Africa also was a liberal democracy of sorts, if you were white. ApartheodnSouth Africa was a sort of spiritual soul mate and special buddy of the regime in Israel, as you may recall.

3. Let us not mince words. Israel could not do anything of this without the active assistance of the United States.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Tooze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture