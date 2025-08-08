Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam.'s avatar
Sam.
2h

With regards to the "laughing all the way to the bank" claims, read Guterman and Lowenthal's Prophets of Deceit. Stealing from Wikipedia here: "[Fascist agitators] sow 'the suspicion that mysterious social powers are penetrating a "hoax" on the majority of the people and depriving them of society's fruits'. These suspicions create a widespread feeling of helplessness, disillusionment, and fear of disaster." It works by convincing people that all claims about morals or ideals are a smokescreen, used by The Enemy to steal from the people; this is, of course, one of those "every accusation is a confession" things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nick Heffernan's avatar
Nick Heffernan
2hEdited

How clever! The EU has a Baldrick-like “cunning plan” in which it pretends to roll over and accept the deluded orange bully’s tariffs and his demands to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into buying US products and servicing US capitalists, all the while plotting to…. What? Oh yes, assume the role of sub-imperial vassal by taking on primary responsibility for running the doomed proxy war against Russia, which entails imposing even more austerity on EU citizens in order to ramp up spending to on war new highs. Clever bastards, these EU leaders!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Tooze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture