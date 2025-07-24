Chartbook

Peter Dorman
3h

I like where Pozen is coming from, but I have a different take, which has to do with a broader conception of clientelism. I just published a paper on this, but the reviewers in their wisdom (and they're probably right) pressed me to remove the more speculative parts. But I still think them.

I think clientelism is, in all probability, primordial, a universal building block of human society. This is likely to be true if status inequality is near-universal. What this means in practice is that those who wield the instruments of power and authority *conditionally* -- on the basis of their followership -- negotiate with those beneath them for the exchange of loyalty for material benefits. Warlords operate this way, and they gave birth, over long prehistorical time, to governments.

Kings under the ancient "rules" of domination cut deals with their underlings, one by one, making promises or issuing grants in return for allegiance. That was damn near universal. What makes the Magna Carta such a powerful moment in history is that the top tier of underlings got together and compelled King John to deal with them collectively on a somewhat rules-based basis. Rule by deal was to give way to rule by custom/treaty/etc.

Trump's governance by deal is a modern attempt (not the only one) to reverse this history and break the collective counter-power of the governed. It expands authority not so much by universal decree as case-by-case, based on the leverage it can exert on its individual subjects. That, for instance, is why immigration is so critical to the larger strategy, and why expanding ICE's budget is pivotal. Immigrants have the least power to resist, so of course they will be forced to make the hardest bargains. But one by one, all of us will have to face that sizing up moment, our resources vs theirs, so long as this trajectory continues. We are spiraling back to the mean old clientelism of our ancestors.

John Sweeney
5h

The Biden administration led the way in ignoring the law, as did the legal "profession." The law had been rightly traduced and won't return.

