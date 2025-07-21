Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
15h

Don't worry about cramping the creativity of AI. The frog just jumped on one lily pad rather than another. Monkeys typing Hamlet could come up with some entertaining typos. AI is the ultimate Niemand and it is also the ultimate Allemand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
f & c's avatar
f & c
16h

I am no Sloterdijk fan (for several reasons) as I have uttered here but the passage you mentioned is indeed interesting and speaks to my awkwardness with all things "online" (tell us who you are and what you want) and offline (all closed circles, from schools to workplaces to neighbourly barbecues) which serve to "pin us down". Good thought - thanks for the post (and also for reappraising AI in a positive way for the second time now; after all, we need to get a "grip" on AI to be able to "fence it in" and to make it useful. How else could we live and deal with the new circumstances?!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Tooze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture