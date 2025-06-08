Chartbook

m droy
3h

Of course the real problem for Europe was not bullying Russia over 1990-2010 when Europe and Nato was strong and Russia weak. Nor is it the winding down of spending and effort - taking the peace dividend - Russia was never likely to be a threat.

It is ignoring the Russian warnings (starting at the Munich Peace conference of 2007 and repeated regularly since ) and pushing Nato in the 2010s onwards.

This is Karate Kid or one of dozens of Hollywood films where the big bully sits back drinking beer while the "kid" goes to the gym.

Still the editors at the FT would have been more shocked if Adam had written a few more home truths - the uselessness of Nato weapons, Euro and US, in Ukraine. The massive defeat of what is clearly a Nato attack on Russia with 1.2m Ukrainian men in uniform dead as opposed to 150k Russian and allied. The proof of the effectiveness of Russian AD and hypersonic missiles.

Which in turn leads to aircraft carriers and fighter jets becoming 21st century white elephant, no longer of any advantage in projecting power (see Yemen! or the refusal to engagewith Iran that seems to be the insistence of the Pentagon).

Europe is wasting its money on defence but:

It can't match Russia,

Russia isn't a threat,

Europe is really lacking leadership and 21st century policies

Nick
4h

Concise, insightful and thought provoking - please publish widely!

