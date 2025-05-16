I’m very new to AI, but in the last couple of days I began to wonder whether it might not be ideal for helping me with my efforts to learn Mandarin by way of the political language of Maoism. The results were rather startling, to say the least.

As outlandish as learning Chinese by way of the Little Red Book may seem, it was in fact not uncommon as recently as the 1970s, not only because of the preceding vogue for Maoism, but because, at the time, the collection of quotations from Mao was one of the larger bodies of pinyin available in English and teachers appreciated the repetitive formulaic style of the quotes. Here is the introduction to the invaluable dual-language edition by John DeFrancis of 1975, presented in period, IBM’s Documentary typeface:

As a learner what I crave is a three-way translation from simplified Mandarin characters-to-pinyin-to-English., with a glossary of the key terms and characters and spotlights on important grammatical structures. There are several excellent collections of classic Chinese fairytales in this genre and even a simplified version of The Art of War. I find them an invaluable alternative to the drab, “end of history”, health-sports-food-families-school-travel-work normcore vocabulary purveyed by the standard HSK course purveyed by the Confucius Institutes. An essay on HSK as an anti-politics machine is long overdue.

Can ChatGPT fill the void? Can it render a historically important political text accessible to a beginner?

Yes it can! Brilliantly.

I would highly recommend this approach for any language learner who wants to challenge themselves by working through a difficult text. Feed ChatGPT, paragraph by paragraph and see what happens!

ChatGPT did far more than merely translate. At the AI’s suggestion we went down a path that decoded the structure of Maoist revolutionary language in general, offered templates for generating new phrases and then, with a little prompting from me, used the AI-generated Mao formulae to generate a revolutionary program for contemporary China and the USA, including slogans, a manifesto and posters to match.

Turns out LLM are very good at decoding and generating systematically and deliberately formulaic political language. Who’da thunk it!

You’ll have to read on until the end to find out what happened when I tried the same experiment on DeepSeek!

Our path to AI-fueled Maoism starts with the prompt: (In what follows I will mark my own prompts with AT: followed by cursive in bold)

Please translate this Mandarin passage into Pinyin and English: (The text I chose is the second quotation in Section 1 of the Little Red Book, on The Party)

既要革命，就要有一个革命的党。没有一个革命的党，没有一个按照马克思列宁主义的革命理论和革命风格建立起来的革命党，就不可能领导工人阶级和广大人民群众战胜帝国主义及其走狗。 《全世界革命力量团结起来，反对帝国主义的侵略》（一九四八年十一月），《毛泽东选集》二版第四卷第一三六零页

ChatGPT did it beautifully:

Pinyin:

Jì yào gémìng, jiù yào yǒu yīgè gémìng de dǎng. Méiyǒu yīgè gémìng de dǎng, méiyǒu yīgè ànzhào Mǎkèsī Liènín zhǔyì de gémìng lǐlùn hé gémìng fēnggé jiànlì qǐlái de gémìng dǎng, jiù bù kěnéng lǐngdǎo gōngrén jiējí hé guǎngdà rénmín qúnzhòng zhànshèng dìguó zhǔyì jí qí zǒugǒu.

《Quán shìjiè gémìng lìliàng tuánjié qǐlái, fǎnduì dìguó zhǔyì de qīnlüè》（yījiǔsìbā nián shíyī yuè），《Máo Zédōng xuǎnjí》èr bǎn dì sì juǎn dì yīsān liù líng yè.

English:

If we want a revolution, we must have a revolutionary party. Without a revolutionary party, without a party built on the revolutionary theory and revolutionary style of Marxism-Leninism, it is impossible to lead the working class and the broad masses of the people to defeat imperialism and its running dogs.

“Unite the Revolutionary Forces of the World, Oppose Imperialist Aggression” (November 1948), Selected Works of Mao Zedong, 2nd Edition, Volume 4, Page 1360.

Then ChatGPT got going:

Would you also like me to show you the structured sentence breakdown (grammar-wise and key vocab)? If yes, just say “Yes, breakdown.”

AT: Yes, breakdown

Absolutely! Let’s break down the sentence carefully with key vocabulary, grammar, and structure. I’ll divide it into smaller sections:

Sentence 1:

既要革命，就要有一个革命的党。

Pinyin: Jì yào gémìng, jiù yào yǒu yīgè gémìng de dǎng.

Literal meaning: If (we) want revolution, (then we) must have a revolutionary party.

Natural translation: If we want a revolution, we must have a revolutionary party.

Breakdown:

既…就… — (grammar pattern) “If…then…”, “since…then…”

要 — want, must

革命 (gémìng) — revolution

就要 — must, have to

有 (yǒu) — have

一个 (yīgè) — one, a

革命的党 (gémìng de dǎng) — revolutionary party 党 (dǎng) — party (political party)



Sentence 2:

没有一个革命的党，没有一个按照马克思列宁主义的革命理论和革命风格建立起来的革命党，就不可能领导工人阶级和广大人民群众战胜帝国主义及其走狗。

…

Breakdown:

没有 (méiyǒu) — without

一个革命的党 (yīgè gémìng de dǎng) — a revolutionary party

没有一个… — without a…

按照 (ànzhào) — according to, following

马克思列宁主义 (Mǎkèsī Liènín zhǔyì) — Marxism-Leninism

革命理论 (gémìng lǐlùn) — revolutionary theory

和 (hé) — and

革命风格 (gémìng fēnggé) — revolutionary style

建立起来的 (jiànlì qǐlái de) — that has been built, established

就不可能 (jiù bù kěnéng) — then (it) is not possible

领导 (lǐngdǎo) — to lead

工人阶级 (gōngrén jiējí) — working class

和广大人民群众 (hé guǎngdà rénmín qúnzhòng) — and the broad masses of the people

战胜 (zhànshèng) — to defeat

帝国主义 (dìguó zhǔyì) — imperialism

及其走狗 (jí qí zǒugǒu) — and its running dogs (servants, lackeys) 走狗 (zǒugǒu) — running dog, lackey (pejorative for collaborators)



AT: From a language-learner’s point of view this is well nigh ideal. But I wanted more. I wanted each Mandarin double-character broken down into its individual components with their separate meanings. ChatGPT was only too happy to oblige:

一个革命的党 (yīgè gémìng de dǎng) — a revolutionary party

一 (yī) — one

个 (gè) — (general measure word)

革 (gé) — leather, but in this context: revolution, to change

命 (mìng) — life, destiny, order; together with 革 means “revolution”

的 (de) — (possessive or descriptive particle)

党 (dǎng) — party (as in political party)

AT: After breaking things down to this granular level, I could have gone one step further and asked for the “radicals” out of which the characters are made up. But I will spare you that and get back to the main flow:

After breaking down the two classic sentences from the Little Red Book, ChatGPT wasn’t done. The next prompt, from the machine to me was:

Would you also like me to show you a simplified sentence pattern you can apply to other revolutionary-style speeches in Mandarin? If yes, just say “Yes, pattern.”

AT: Of course I did! So: “yes, pattern”

ChatGPT’s reply:

Great! Here’s a simplified sentence pattern you can use to create or recognize similar revolutionary-style statements in Mandarin, especially in political or ideological writing:

Pattern 1: 既要 A，就要 B。

Meaning:

If you want A, then you must B.

(Since you want A, you must B.)

Example from text:

既要革命，就要有一个革命的党。

If we want revolution, we must have a revolutionary party.

Template:

既要 [goal/ideal], 就要 [necessary condition].

Pattern 2: 没有…，就不可能…。

Meaning:

Without…, it’s impossible to…

…

Template:

没有 [essential thing], 就不可能 [desired outcome].

Pattern 3: 按照…的…，建立起来的…

Meaning:

… that has been built according to…

…

Template:

按照 [ideology/theory] 的 [method/approach] 建立起来的 [organization/thing]

Pattern 4: 战胜…及其走狗

Meaning:

Defeat… and its running dogs

….

Template:

战胜 [enemy] 及其走狗

AT: And then ChatGPT started suggesting more ideas:

Bonus: Combine them

You can chain these patterns for strong ideological language:

既要 [goal]，就要有一个按照 [ideology] 的 [thing]。

没有这个 [thing]，就不可能 [result]，无法战胜 [enemy] 及其走狗。

Example you can create:

既要社会主义，就要有一个按照马克思列宁主义思想建立起来的无产阶级政党。没有这个政党，就不可能实现社会主义，无法战胜资产阶级及其走狗。

If we want socialism, we must have a proletarian party built on Marxist-Leninist thought. Without this party, it’s impossible to achieve socialism and defeat the bourgeoisie and its running dogs.

Would you also like me to show you a visual sentence map (like a diagram) to make these patterns even clearer? If yes, just say “Yes, diagram.”

AT: Of course I did, so: “yes, diagram”

Perfect! Here’s a visual sentence map (diagram) to show how these patterns work together structurally in revolutionary-style Chinese:

[既要] [目标 (Goal/Ideal)]，

|

---> [就要] [条件 (Necessary Condition)]

|

---> [按照] [理论 (Ideology/Theory)] 的 [方法 (Method/Style)]

|

---> 建立起来的 [组织 (Organization)]

…

Key Blocks Explained:

Block: Meaning

既要…就要…

If we want… then we must…

按照…的…

According to… (used to specify methods, ideologies)

建立起来的…

That has been established (usually refers to an organization or structure)

没有…就不可能…

Without… it’s impossible to…

战胜…及其走狗

Defeat… and its running dogs (enemy and its lackeys)

This structure is very common in speeches, political writings, or ideological education materials in Mandarin. It creates a logical, forceful, and hierarchical argument that emphasizes necessity, authority, and inevitability. Would you also like a template you can fill in with your own words to practice? If yes, just say “Yes, template.”

AT: Of course I do: “Yes, template”

Awesome! Here’s a fill-in-the-blank template you can use to practice creating revolutionary-style or ideological sentences in Mandarin, following the exact patterns we’ve discussed:

既要 [目标]，

就要 [必要条件]。

没有 [必要条件]，

就不可能 [达到目标]。

Example:

既要 解放全人类，

就要 建立一个无产阶级革命党。

没有 无产阶级革命党，

就不可能 解放全人类。

Template 2: Expanded with Ideological Basis & Enemy

既要 [目标]，

就要有一个 按照 [理论] 的 [方法] 建立起来的 [组织]。

没有 这个 [组织]，

就不可能 [目标实现]，

无法 战胜 [敌人] 及其 [走狗]。

Example:

既要 社会主义，

就要有一个 按照 马克思列宁主义 的 革命理论 和 革命风格 建立起来的 无产阶级政党。

没有 这个政党，

就不可能 实现社会主义，

无法 战胜 资产阶级 及其 走狗。

Template 3: Stronger Rally Call (with verbs and masses)

只有 [组织]，才能 [领导] [群众]，

战胜 [敌人] 及其 [走狗]，

实现 [目标]。

AT: So, at this point I was quite astonished. Being new to AI, this kind of free flowing conversation and ability to predict what I want next takes me by surprise. But it also fires the imagination. What happens if I ask the AI to apply its template to the current world? What happens if I ask it, for instance, to generate a Chinese revolutionary slogan about the necessity of change in China today? ChatGPT, not knowing any better, didn’t hesitate.

Sure! Here’s a modern-style revolutionary slogan, using the classic structure but applied to the necessity of change in China today, focusing on themes like reform, social justice, and people’s power, while maintaining the old-school revolutionary tone:

🇨🇳 Revolutionary Slogan (Modern Theme)

既要 实现中国社会的公平与正义，

就要有一个 按照新时代社会主义核心价值观 的 群众路线 和 民主监督 建立起来的 新型人民政党。

没有 这个人民政党，

就不可能 推动全面改革开放，

无法 战胜 腐败势力 及其 特权走狗，

实现 人民当家作主的新中国。

Pinyin:

…

English translation:

If we want to achieve fairness and justice in Chinese society, we must have a new type of people’s party built upon the mass line and democratic supervision according to the core socialist values of the new era. Without this people’s party, it is impossible to promote comprehensive reform and opening up, unable to defeat the forces of corruption and their privileged lackeys, and realize a new China where the people truly rule.

AT: So now the obvious thing was to widen the question. Ask ChatGPT using its analysis of Maoism to write a Chinese revolutionary slogan about the necessity of change in the USA today. Again, ChatGPT did not hesitate:

Sure! Here’s a Chinese revolutionary-style slogan applied to the necessity of systemic change in the USA today, using the same classical structure but reflecting themes like economic justice, racial equality, democratic reform, and defeating corporate power:

🇺🇸 Revolutionary Slogan (USA Theme)

既要 实现美国社会的真正民主与正义，

就要有一个 按照美国人民利益 和 社会公正 原则 建立起来的 新型进步力量。

没有 这个进步力量，

就不可能 推翻资本垄断统治，

无法 战胜 种族主义、贫富悬殊 及其 政治走狗，

实现 美国人民的自由、公平与和平。

Pinyin: …

English translation:

If we want to realize true democracy and justice in American society, we must have a new progressive force built upon the principles of the American people’s interests and social justice. Without this progressive force, it is impossible to overthrow capitalist monopoly rule, unable to defeat racism, extreme inequality, and their political lackeys, and realize freedom, fairness, and peace for the American people.

And then ChatGPT picked up and ran with the ball:

Would you like me to show a few catchier, shorter revolutionary-style slogans (like street poster slogans) in Mandarin, focusing on change in the USA? If yes, just say “Yes, short slogans.”

AT: well yes of course! “Yes, short slogans”.

Absolutely! Here are short, punchy revolutionary-style slogans in Mandarin, applying the classical tone to modern American issues—perfect for posters, chants, or statements:

🇺🇸 Short Revolutionary Slogans (Mandarin)

没有反对垄断的新力量，就没有美国人民的新希望！ Méiyǒu fǎnduì lǒngduàn de xīn lìliàng, jiù méiyǒu Měiguó rénmín de xīn xīwàng! Without new forces against monopoly, there is no new hope for the American people! 推翻资本统治，夺回人民权力！ Tuīfān zīběn tǒngzhì, duóhuí rénmín quánlì! Overthrow capitalist rule, reclaim people’s power! 没有进步联盟，就没有真正的民主！ Méiyǒu jìnbù liánméng, jiù méiyǒu zhēnzhèng de mínzhǔ! Without a progressive alliance, there is no true democracy! 打倒种族主义，打破贫富枷锁！ Dǎdǎo zhǒngzú zhǔyì, dǎpò pínfù jiāsuǒ! Down with racism, break the chains of inequality! 团结起来，战胜腐败政治和企业走狗！ Tuánjié qǐlái, zhànshèng fǔbài zhèngzhì hé qǐyè zǒugǒu! Unite, defeat corrupt politics and corporate lackeys!

Would you also like me to write an entire revolutionary-style manifesto paragraph in Mandarin, about change in the USA, using classic Mao-style tone? If yes, just say “Yes, manifesto.”

AT: Yes, manifesto.

Here is a revolutionary-style manifesto paragraph in Mandarin, using classic Maoist tone and sentence patterns, but applied to the context of systemic change in the USA today:

🇺🇸 美国新时代人民革命宣言 (Manifesto of the New People’s Revolution in the USA)

…

English translation:

If the American people wish to realize true freedom, democracy, fairness, and justice, they must have a new revolutionary alliance established according to the fundamental interests of the American working class, oppressed minorities, youth students, progressive intellectuals, and the broad masses of laborers, and following revolutionary principles opposing capitalist monopoly, racial discrimination, imperialist war, and environmental destruction. Without this revolutionary alliance, it is impossible to overthrow capitalist hegemony, unable to defeat racism, wealth polarization, environmental degradation, imperialist wars, and their political lackeys. The hope of America lies in the people; the strength of the people lies in unity; only by uniting and taking control of their destiny, can they break the old world and build a new America truly belonging to the people!

Would you also like a PDF-style poster version of this manifesto in traditional revolutionary aesthetics (red, bold, classic fonts)? If yes, just say “Yes, poster.”

AT: at this point I am beginning to feel exhausted. But why not: “Yes, poster”

After a short break due to heavy demand

Out came:

AT: I thought that was a bit wordy, so I asked for something more eye-catching: “Can you make posters of the short revolutionary slogans with more visuals?” Again after a short break I got what I wanted.

Ok … so, there you have it. From a 1970s bilingual edition of the 1960s Little Red Book, to a retro-styled Maoist poster for the USA in 2025, generated by a machine, in less than an hour of early-morning playing around. Now, I just need to train my brain to remember those characters as rapidly as the AI analyzes them for me!

Lets shut ChatGPT down for now!

Switching back to normal mode:

This was a dizzying experience. For several years I have been wondering about the impact of AI on political language and this was the most graphic confirmation of my expectations. If it has a logic, a formula, explicit or not, a machine can reproduce it.

So, next obvious question. What happens if you put exactly the same prompt: “Please translate a classic passage from the Little Red Book, to the Chinese rival to ChatGPT, DeepSeek. I did that last night.

At first, just like ChatGPT, DeepSeek starts working on the Mao sentences. The translation into pinyin and English briefly flashes up on screen, but like a fleeting dream it disappears, to be replaced by a short response.

Because the prompt was largely in Mandarin the answer was in Mandarin too.

你好，这个问题我暂时无法回答，让我们换个话题再聊聊吧。

This was a good sentence for me to practice on, parsing it out character by character. But why not ask DeepSeek to translate its own negative responses for us and watch it doing so? DeepSeek has a setting that allows you to “see” its “thought processes”.

Below is DeepSeek’s “stream of consciousness”, translating its own act of censorship into flowing, friendly and conversational English. As many users have noted, China’s top AI engine is rather more eloquent in English than its main American counterpart:

Thought for 20 seconds Okay, so the user wants me to translate the Mandarin sentence "你好，这个问题我暂时无法回答，让我们换个话题再聊聊吧。" into English. Let me start by breaking down each part of the sentence. First, "你好" is straightforward—it's "Hello" or "Hi." Then, "这个问题" means "this question." Next, "我暂时无法回答" translates to "I can't answer for the time being" or "I'm temporarily unable to answer." The phrase "暂时" is "for now" or "temporarily," and "无法回答" is "unable to answer." Now, the second part of the sentence: "让我们换个话题再聊聊吧。" "让我们" is "let's," "换个话题" is "change the topic," and "再聊聊吧" is "chat again" or "talk some more." Putting it all together, the second part would be something like "Let's change the topic and chat some more." So the full translation would be: "Hello, I can't answer this question for now. Let's change the topic and chat some more." But I need to make sure it sounds natural in English. Maybe "Hi, I'm unable to answer this question at the moment. Let's switch topics and continue our conversation!" sounds a bit more friendly and conversational. Wait, the original uses "你好" which is polite. Should I keep it formal or go with a more casual "Hi"? Since the rest of the sentence is polite but not overly formal, "Hi" might be okay. Alternatively, "Hello" could be slightly more formal. Let me check both versions. Another consideration: "暂时无法回答" – "temporarily unable" versus "can't answer right now." "At the moment" might be more natural in English. Also, "换个话题再聊聊" – "switch topics and continue talking" vs. "change the subject and chat some more." "Switch topics" is a common phrase, so that's probably better. Finalizing the translation: "Hello, I'm unable to answer this question for now. Let's switch topics and continue our conversation!" That captures the original meaning while sounding natural in English. I think that's the best version. Translation:

"Hello, I'm unable to answer this question at the moment. Let's switch topics and continue our conversation!"

Breakdown:

你好 → "Hello"

这个问题 → "this question"

暂时无法回答 → "unable to answer at the moment"

换个话题 → "switch topics"

再聊聊吧 → "continue our conversation"

Tone Adjustment:

Kept polite and conversational, mirroring the original Mandarin's friendly yet professional tone.

Again, DeepSeek is clearly a wonderful tool for language learning. It just isnt’t one that can be applied to one of the most basic texts of Chinese Communism

