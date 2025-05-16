Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane's avatar
Shane
2h

You could try the prompt - “Write five paragraphs summarizing the Asian financial crisis in the style of Adam Tooze” if you really wanted to freak yourself out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
m droy's avatar
m droy
2hEdited

A Large Language Model (LLM) turns out to be good with Languages!!

We used to think instant translation would be impossible, now it is easy.

Actually getting LLMs to do anything else has been more challenging (but being achieved).

Turns out that the greatest use case is as a coding assistant to write software. Which likewise should surprise no one - software coding is just a language used to direct computers.

When I learnt Polish I could appreciate the logic but it seems so mechanical, with so many strict rules, not natural at all. Like a computer language.

Then I learn Python - much more natural!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Tooze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture