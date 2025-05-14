Chartbook

10h

YES! THE 2008 CRISIS WAS A EUROPEAN CRISIS!

I know this was a thesis of your majestic book “Crashed”, but no one else – no one – seems to get it.

Please take a look at my Substack post “Basel: Faulty” which proves (to my satisfaction) that the crisis was caused by the Basel Capital Standards – i.e. bad regulation. Its epicenter was Europe.

https://charles72f.substack.com/p/basel-faulty-the-financial-crisis

I would be especially interested in your thoughts about my (rudimentary) use of Judea Pearl’s “causal inference” methods to tease out causality. (It uses a lot of counterfactuals.) I've become a bit obsessed with figuring out how to demonstrate "causality."

Honestly, I had never even heard the word “conjuncture” used in the sense you present. But it sounds fascinating. How would a person get started learning more about it.

I would also welcome any comments you might have about my many other posts.

9hEdited

After reading you for years in posts like this, I've managed to form a narrative for the last 50 years. Thank you! 0utcast.substack.com/p/the-tech-industry-saved-neoliberalism

