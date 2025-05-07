Chartbook

Pechmerle
Pechmerle's avatar
Pechmerle
10h

Starlink is quite literally turning near-earth space into a junkyard. How Musk truly values space exploration is seen in DOGE's vicious budgetary and personnel cuts at NASA.

f & c
f & c
10h

In terms of material reality you are of course so right. I guess we have to find answers to this on the left but we cannot "rewind"... I am grateful for your wake-up call. In my mind I am still too much in the mindset of a time which has inevitably passed. What can we do to turn the ship around?! I don't know. My best friend always says (in German) "Polsprung" - he doesn't believe we will make it. But that is exactly what Musk says (hence his "Mars"- plans). I still think we need to make the case for "think small" - quality over quantity. But how to do this in a mass- marketable way?! A good question...

(https://youtu.be/goh2x_G0ct4?si=CA0-xuJnXa5Crec3 - and Gil Scott-Heron didn't talk about Mars then 🥴)

